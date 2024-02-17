UFC 298 Thoughts and picks (main card only)

CashMoney1991
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 9, 2015
- Messages
- 2,644
- Reaction score
- 1,388
Hello everyone, haven't posted on here in a bit, been busy. Finally, a good UFC is gonna be on, feels like it's been ages. Not stacked, but I would say an 7.5 out of 10. Here are my picks:
1) Hernandez ko round 2
2) Cejudo by very close decision, I think his striking will make the difference and he can negate Merab's pressure
3) Ian Garry by TKO round 3, expect this one to be a back and forth banger, fight of the night winner imo
4) Whittaker by UD 30-27, I think his range and well rounded striking game will pick Costa apart who had a hard time beating a washed up Rockhold his last fight
5) Volk by UD, 50-45- a win here might put him at FW goat status or at least get him closer to it
