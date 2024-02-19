UFC 298 payouts were actually pretty good

Legendary
Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@Black
Oct 24, 2010
7,201
2,264
I have always been critic of fighter pay, but it seems last nights payout was noticeable more than in the past. Miranda Maverick made 150k and she was the first fight of the card. Andrea Lee did 70k. MACKENZIE DERN GOT PAID 200k. Every woman except Lee made over 6 figures. Whittaker made 400k and Paulo 250k for a mediocre fight. Volk got 750k but probably got PPV too and definitely made over a million to get KTFO'd. Ilia did 350k. Marcos De Lima did 200k and he is a middle level fighter.
Pretty decent money. Maybe the UFC realized that if they bumped the pay a little they would get less criticism.