UFC 24 hour holiday stream

WoozyFailGuy said:
Christmas music on the radio, violence on the tv
Sounds like a cozy Christmas to me
<{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}><{JustBleed}>

🎅🎅🎅
Click to expand...
Conor KO Aldo Cat charging at Rousey and tapping
:(
looks like this could be a real emotional rollercoaster. ha ha ha Cheers bud. Got edibles in me and Beers in hand.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Conor KO Aldo Cat charging at Rousey and tapping
:(
Click to expand...
They're getting all the sad ones out of the way before dinner on the west coast hopefully. I was so high on Cat going into that fight, I thought she would be the hype killer.

See? Ronda just got her head kicked off followed by Chito stopping the Suga Show :D
 
I'll watch Nate choke out Conor. Merry Xmas Sherdog!
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
They're getting all the sad ones out of the way before dinner on the west coast hopefully. I was so high on Cat going into that fight, I thought she would be the hype killer.
Click to expand...
Horrible game plan from my all time favorite female fighter but her post fight expletive filled post fight interview made up for it. Thats what i tell myself at least. lmao
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Horrible game plan from my all time favorite female fighter but her post fight expletive filled post fight interview made up for it. Thats what i tell myself at least. lmao
Click to expand...
They're actually showing Francis manhandling Cyril, that's really surprising.

Well I guess manhandle is an exaggeration, but that takedown slam Frank got on him looked straight out of pro wrestling.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
They're actually showing Francis manhandling Cyril, that's really surprising.

Well I guess manhandle is an exaggeration, but that takedown slam Frank got on him looked straight out of pro wrestling.
Click to expand...
I know Francis wins but cant remember how..
 
They just showed Leon Edwards one and only highlight!!🤣

No, not the 3 piece & a soda🍗🍗🍗🥤
No, not Diaz 1-2 that nearly KOd him🥊🥋
No, not getting head dropped deaded be Belal🤕
<Dany07>
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
They're getting all the sad ones out of the way before dinner on the west coast hopefully. I was so high on Cat going into that fight, I thought she would be the hype killer.

See? Ronda just got her head kicked off followed by Chito stopping the Suga Show :D
Click to expand...
Its a real emotional rollercoaster.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
<{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}> <{JustBleed}>
Click to expand...
Alovski vs Browne last time Arlovksi looked good

w5zcEnH.gif


oh snap Barry vs Kongo. o_O
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,230
Messages
56,699,071
Members
175,361
Latest member
Katsymot

Share this page

Back
Top