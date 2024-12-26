UFC 24 hour holiday stream

Conor KO Aldo Cat charging at Rousey and tappingChristmas music on the radio, violence on the tv
Sounds like a cozy Christmas to me
I was so high on Cat going into that fight, I thought she would be the hype killer.
Horrible game plan from my all time favorite female fighter but her post fight expletive filled post fight interview made up for it. Thats what i tell myself at least. lmao
They're actually showing Francis manhandling Cyril, that's really surprising.
I know Francis wins but cant remember how..
Well I guess manhandle is an exaggeration, but that takedown slam Frank got on him looked straight out of pro wrestling.
NCAA Frank + Cyril going for heel hooks backwards
Its a real emotional rollercoaster.
See? Ronda just got her head kicked off followed by Chito stopping the Suga Show
Alovski vs Browne last time Arlovksi looked good
Wand vs Stann fits that descriptionBarry Kongo, a true Just Bleed disciples favorite, Four KOs in one fight.