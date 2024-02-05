UFC 236 Pre-fight Discussion Hermansson vs. Pyfer Sat. Feb. 10 Prelims 4pm ET, Main 7pm ET, ESPN+

Here's the pre-fight discussion for UFC Fight Night 235: Hermansson vs. Pyfer. Prelims start at 4 PM ET, Main Card at 7 PM ET. It's another free card on ESPN+.

Which fights particularly interest you? Want to share any breakdowns, predictions on fighters to watch or what you think are good matchups? Please keep the conversation civil. The floor is yours. Enjoy the pre-fight discussion!


UFC Fight Night


Saturday 02.10.2024 at 04:00 PM ET
U.S. Broadcast: ESPN+
Promotion: Ultimate Fighting Championship
Ownership: Endeavor
Venue: UFC Apex
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
Enclosure: Octagon
MMA Bouts: 14

Daniel Marcos (15-0) vs. Qileng Aori (25-11)
Fernie Garcia (10-4) vs. Hyder Amil (8-0)
Zac Pauga (6-2) vs. Bogdan Guskov (14-3)
Max Griffin (19-10) vs. Jeremiah Wells (12-3-1)
Devin Clark (14-8) vs. Marcin Prachnio (16-7)
Konklak Suphisara (8-3) vs. Bruna Brasil (9-3-1)
Damir Hadzovic (14-7) vs. Bolaji Oki (8-1)
Trevin Giles (16-5) vs. Carlos Prates (17-6)
Rodolfo Vieira (9-2) vs. Armen Petrosyan (9-2)
Michael Johnson (21-19) vs. Darrius Flowers (12-6-1)
Brad Tavares (20-8) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (14-5)
Robert Bryczek (17-5) vs. Ihor Potieria (19-5)
Dan Ige (17-7) vs. Andre Fili (23-10, 1 NC)
Jack Hermansson (23-8) vs. Joe Pyfer (12-2)

Shillan and Duffy: UFC Fight Night 236 Preview​

BEN DUFFY KEITH SHILLAN FEB 5, 2024
Keith and Ben preview UFC Fight Night 236, with detailed predictions and picks for all 14 fights. Along the way, Ben explains to his Rhode Island-born-and-bred co-host just how big Texas is. Other side topics of conversation include well-traveled veteran Travis Wiuff, ancient seasons of "The Ultimate Fighter," and of course Bo Nickal.

 
IDGETKTFO said:
LOL this main event fighter doesnt even have a sherdog link.
He does. My bad because I first tried searching "Joe Pyfer" and didn't see it. Alas, I searched his last name and found it.
On using Fightfinder here.. At the top of your screen, click on Features. A menu will drop down. Choose Fightfinder by clicking on it. Type in the name of the fighter you want to see. In some cases just type in first or last name and it should find it for you. In this case type in just his last name because he goes by Joseph on Fightfinder. Thanks for bringing this up @IDGETKTFO!

Joseph

Joseph Pyfer breaking news and and highlights for UFC Fight Night 236 fight vs. Joseph Pyfer, with official Sherdog mixed martial arts stats, photos, videos, and more for the Middleweight fighter from United States.
PurpleStorm said:
He does. My bad because I first tried searching "Joe Pyfer" and didn't see it. Alas, I searched his last name and found it.
Your welcome. But full disclusure i was just making fun of UFC cards. It would have been funny if a main event fighter didn't even have a wiki page, lol.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
Your welcome. But full disclusure i was just making fun of UFC cards. It would have been funny if a main event fighter didn't even have a wiki page, lol.
Yeah it's probably happened like with a last minute replacement or some such lol.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
was'nt that paint salesman a main event against Salty Sean Omalley? Wonder if he had a wiki at the time.
Good question. There have been many relative unknowns & I don't know if they all had wiki pages. That makes me wonder, can you have a wiki page and then fade into such obscurity that it's removed?
 
PurpleStorm said:
Good question. There have been many relative unknowns & I don't know if they all had wiki pages. That makes me wonder, can you have a wiki page and then fade into such obscurity that it's removed?
I didn't even bother checking. I just assumed if he didn't at the time, he probably has one now. If not, then he probably never had one. lol
 
