UFC 232 FULL EVENT
Take a trip down memory lane with the legendary UFC 232. AlexanderGustafsson challenges light heavyweight champion Jon Jones. Grab a seat, it's UFC 232 IN FULL.

 
This card was absolute 🔥🔥🔥 from start to finish.

Only two decisions and 1 no contest.

Screenshot 2025-01-05 000027.png
 
I remember Volkanovski vs Nunes being a real barn burner
 
199 still.greatwst out of nowhere great cards. This was billed as a monster card n lived up to it. .....
 
Never saw that incident before - Megan Anderson with the high kick, big toe went right into Cat Zingano's eye ending the fight by TKO
 
