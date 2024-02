UFC 2014 VS UFC 2024

Werdum > Jones - Both men can't box to save their lives but I favour Werdum's cardio, pace and BJJ to overwhelm this version of Jones. I'd actually give 2014 Jones a better chance since his cardio and clinch was rock solid too. If Jones' showed he had just as good cardio with his new HW build I'd pick him but I'm very doubtful about it.



Werdum > Aspinall - Could be one of those fights were Werdum gets blasted early but Werdum at this point had a elite set of tools and slick footwork to avoid that. With Aspinall's cardio being a question mark it's hard seeing him go all 5 with Werdum since Werdum showed a slick style to shut down Browne when he was a similar athletic based HW (Not saying he's as good but he was good long ago)



Jones > Pereira - On paper Jones should be able to take Alex down and crack elbows for a quick finish.... I do think Pereira could develop the tools to do what Gus did in their 1st fight but it's something he hasn't shown yet despite showing the progress towards that ability.



Weidman < DDP - DDP is a tank of a man and has cardio for days. Weidman was a good pressure fighter but tended to wilt against fellow elite fighters and even if he has a hot start I think DDP's cardio allows him to take over after a shaky 1st round.



Lawler > Edwards - A sniper vs a technical brawler. At this point in his career Lawler wasn't the trickiest striker but he had almost unmatched cardio and the heart to dish out damage while eating damage. I think this looks like the Rory/Lawler fight but Edwards' cardio has looked extremely suspect and I think he wilts quicker than Rory did. I'd like Edwards' chances better if he was a finisher.



Pettis < Islam - Striking wise prime Pettis with confidence could give Islam all he can handle and might even be able to get a surprise finish... but the clinch and takedown would be so brutal that Islam probably gets a sub after a round or 2 mauling in the grappling.



Aldo > Topuria - I still haven't seen Topuria's last fight but Aldo's jab and defence on paper has a good style to negate the pressure. Cardio would be interesting though.



TJ > Sean - I think TJ's wrestling being as sharp as it is has him hit takedowns to dictate the fight and stay safe if Sean does manage to catch him. TJ's a bit shorter though so that could play into O'malley's striking despite TJ being so slick.



MM > Pantoja - I think MM after his Joe B KO dominates every single Flyweight ever. The DJ that went to hell and back vs JoeB and Dodson would make for some interesting fights against the Moreno's and Pantoja's but besides that I don't think it's close.







I picked 2014 far more than I expected but I think most of the matchups are close.