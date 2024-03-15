neandertal said: Damn Jones was pretty athletic back then, Ive kinda forgot about that.. that basketball video is still in the back of my head Click to expand...

Yeah the dude was something else early on. Had a marathon of his fights recently and you can see him becoming slower and stiffer over the years. A lot more risk averse as well.DC is similar. Watch his fights in strikeforce and compare it to his final run in the UFC's HW division. I swear to god it feels like you're watching two different fighters.