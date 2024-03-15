Jin Akutsu
A full event replay of UFC 100, for anyone who missed this stream a few weeks ago. UFC released this footage on their official YouTube page.
Here are a few timestamps if you want to jump to specific fights from the tale of the tape (Credit to the top commenter on the YouTube video):
Shannon Gugerty vs Matt Grice 7:31
CB Dollaway Vs Tom Lawlor 18:38
Dong Hyun Kim Vs TJ Grant 29:18
Jon Jones Vs Jake O’Brien 58:13
Jim Miller Vs Mac Danzig 1:16:33
Mark Coleman Vs Stephan Bonnar (RIP) 1:43:47
Yoshihiro Akiyama Vs Alan Belcher 2:19:03
Dan Henderson Vs Michael Bisping 2:49:17
GSP Vs Thiago Alves 3:12:21
Brock Lesnar Vs Frank Mir 4:01:47
Jon Fitch Vs Paulo Thiago 4:23:38
What were your most memorable moments of UFC 100?
