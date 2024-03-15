Media UFC 100 Full Event replay.

A full event replay of UFC 100, for anyone who missed this stream a few weeks ago. UFC released this footage on their official YouTube page.



Here are a few timestamps if you want to jump to specific fights from the tale of the tape (Credit to the top commenter on the YouTube video):

Shannon Gugerty vs Matt Grice 7:31

CB Dollaway Vs Tom Lawlor 18:38

Dong Hyun Kim Vs TJ Grant 29:18

Jon Jones Vs Jake O’Brien 58:13

Jim Miller Vs Mac Danzig 1:16:33

Mark Coleman Vs Stephan Bonnar (RIP) 1:43:47

Yoshihiro Akiyama Vs Alan Belcher 2:19:03

Dan Henderson Vs Michael Bisping 2:49:17

GSP Vs Thiago Alves 3:12:21

Brock Lesnar Vs Frank Mir 4:01:47

Jon Fitch Vs Paulo Thiago 4:23:38

What were your most memorable moments of UFC 100?
 
It's amazing how young Jon Jones was in this. He was only 21, now he's 36, turning 37 in July. How time flies.
 
Damn Jones was pretty athletic back then, Ive kinda forgot about that.. that basketball video is still in the back of my head
 
Yeah the dude was something else early on. Had a marathon of his fights recently and you can see him becoming slower and stiffer over the years. A lot more risk averse as well.

DC is similar. Watch his fights in strikeforce and compare it to his final run in the UFC's HW division. I swear to god it feels like you're watching two different fighters.
 
I remember going absolutely apeshit watching Hendo KO Bisping and now I get depressed every time I see it. It was a fucking wild card. UFC 200 or 300 was never going to compare.
 
yK6hbio.gif


It's been almost 15 years?! Damn I'm getting old.

He was a freaking monster! For a guy that big and tall, the speed and agility of his level changes into a double were unbelievable. Like a leopard pouncing on it's prey, fucking crazy.
 
