UFC 100 era vs UFC. 300 era (chsmp v champ)

Streeter said: Seems alot of folks like to come to conclusion that the newer are just better and due to natural evolution of sport. But are they?



HW - Current Bones vs Peak form Brock . Bones not being a power striker and in his late 30s hurts him alot here. I got it 50/50 due to Brock in prime and Bones 1 foot in retirement.



LHW - Alex vs Rashad both in mma primes. Close fight I would say Shad in a decision via lay n pray but Alex might starch him any moment. 50/50



MW - Prime Andy dominates



WW - Prime George's dominates



Lw - Prime Islam dominates



Fw - Prime Aldo embarrasses the brash Ilia.



Bw - Cruz v Sean - Cruz more thsn likely but in a total stand up match Omalley might catch him over 5 rds.



MM - easily over Pants





My scorecard says



100 era 4 definite wins

300 era 1 definite win

3 50/50 (give or take) fights.



Note : Fw,bw,Fly. Weren't ufc yet during 100 so took the first champ from each when appeared. Click to expand...

Jones beats Brock, not even close.Rashad beats Pereira, while Suga might get clipped we are talking about a guy who was able to impose his wrestling on a guy like Phil Davis...gotta favor Rashad. Also Pereira is hittable and Suga was a quicker puncher, I favor Rashad here for sure.Prime Andy definitely beats DDP, DDP doesn't have the wrestling of a guy like Sonnen and standing he's so hittable, Anderson would sleep him with a counter.I think I'd favor GSP, but I don't know about DOMINATES, the thing about Leon is he has the tank to go a full 25, he has the defensive wrestling to get back to his feet and not just get smothered. Standing he's about as quick as GSP, as long or a little longer, great mover etc. I'd favor GSP but it's a competitive decision I'd reckon.Islam beats Penn or Edgar, I think so for sure. Not many guys I think can offer Islam trouble at 155 in MMA history.Aldo vs Ilia is kinda a toss up, I'm not really sure. Ilia is a freak athlete and so talented for 25-26, it's almost reminiscent of Aldo....Ilia is a way better technical puncher, both guys cardio are questionable I feel. I really don't know.Omalley beats Cruz, I think his takedown defense has shown to be formidable enough vs Aljo who I feel is a far more dominant wrestler-grappler than Cruz. Standing Omalley just throws and lands better quality, no doubt.Mighty Mouse beats Pantoja. I'd think Cejudo and Mighty Mouse both would, but I do feel overall the 125lb division has grown and is better now than ever but MM/Cejudo/Horiguchi are arguably better than your Morenos and Pantojas.Final score is 4-3-1, slightly favor the circa UFC 100. Basically even really.