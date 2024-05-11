UFC 100 era vs UFC. 300 era (chsmp v champ)

Streeter
Seems alot of folks like to come to conclusion that the newer are just better and due to natural evolution of sport. But are they?
HW - Current Bones vs Peak form Brock . Bones not being a power striker and in his late 30s hurts him alot here. I got it 50/50 due to Brock in prime and Bones 1 foot in retirement.
LHW - Alex vs Rashad both in mma primes. Close fight I would say Shad in a decision via lay n pray but Alex might starch him any moment. 50/50
MW - Prime Andy dominates
WW - Prime George's dominates
Lw - Prime Islam dominates
Fw - Prime Aldo embarrasses the brash Ilia.
Bw - Cruz v Sean - Cruz more thsn likely but in a total stand up match Omalley might catch him over 5 rds.
MM - easily over Pants
My scorecard says
100 era 4 definite wins
300 era 1 definite win
3 50/50 (give or take) fights.
Note : Fw,bw,Fly. Weren't ufc yet during 100 so took the first champ from each when appeared.
