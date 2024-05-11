UFC 100 era vs UFC. 300 era (chsmp v champ)

Seems alot of folks like to come to conclusion that the newer are just better and due to natural evolution of sport. But are they?

HW - Current Bones vs Peak form Brock . Bones not being a power striker and in his late 30s hurts him alot here. I got it 50/50 due to Brock in prime and Bones 1 foot in retirement.

LHW - Alex vs Rashad both in mma primes. Close fight I would say Shad in a decision via lay n pray but Alex might starch him any moment. 50/50

MW - Prime Andy dominates

WW - Prime George's dominates

Lw - Prime Islam dominates

Fw - Prime Aldo embarrasses the brash Ilia.

Bw - Cruz v Sean - Cruz more thsn likely but in a total stand up match Omalley might catch him over 5 rds.

MM - easily over Pants


My scorecard says

100 era 4 definite wins
300 era 1 definite win
3 50/50 (give or take) fights.

Note : Fw,bw,Fly. Weren't ufc yet during 100 so took the first champ from each when appeared.
 
Jones beats Brock, not even close.

Rashad beats Pereira, while Suga might get clipped we are talking about a guy who was able to impose his wrestling on a guy like Phil Davis...gotta favor Rashad. Also Pereira is hittable and Suga was a quicker puncher, I favor Rashad here for sure.

Prime Andy definitely beats DDP, DDP doesn't have the wrestling of a guy like Sonnen and standing he's so hittable, Anderson would sleep him with a counter.

I think I'd favor GSP, but I don't know about DOMINATES, the thing about Leon is he has the tank to go a full 25, he has the defensive wrestling to get back to his feet and not just get smothered. Standing he's about as quick as GSP, as long or a little longer, great mover etc. I'd favor GSP but it's a competitive decision I'd reckon.

Islam beats Penn or Edgar, I think so for sure. Not many guys I think can offer Islam trouble at 155 in MMA history.

Aldo vs Ilia is kinda a toss up, I'm not really sure. Ilia is a freak athlete and so talented for 25-26, it's almost reminiscent of Aldo....Ilia is a way better technical puncher, both guys cardio are questionable I feel. I really don't know.

Omalley beats Cruz, I think his takedown defense has shown to be formidable enough vs Aljo who I feel is a far more dominant wrestler-grappler than Cruz. Standing Omalley just throws and lands better quality, no doubt.

Mighty Mouse beats Pantoja. I'd think Cejudo and Mighty Mouse both would, but I do feel overall the 125lb division has grown and is better now than ever but MM/Cejudo/Horiguchi are arguably better than your Morenos and Pantojas.

Final score is 4-3-1, slightly favor the circa UFC 100. Basically even really.
 
I think even an old Bones only has to survive a wild 1st round and then its in the bag

Andy all day

GSP all day

Islam all day

Prime Aldo/Topuria would be so damn good, younger Aldo didn’t have the boxing he does now, but was more dynamic


Cruz use to have the best timed knee-tap TDs in the game in his hey-days. He would have mixed it up well and had the hand speed to meet O’malley


Idk 50/50?
 
The goats still holding the torches.

HW - Jones easy

LHW - Pereira starches

MW - Prime Andy for sure

WW - Prime George's for sure

Lw - Islam easy

Fw - I'm going with Ilia on this one, would be a great fight

Bw - Sean way too slick for Cruz

MM - easy

Got it 5/3 for the current gen
 
HW- I favour Jones over Brock tbh, but it's hard to say because of how small the sample size for Jones as a HW is, how great of a wrestler Brock was, and the sheer size and weight difference. Brock would be around 280lbs in the cage fight night. The guys Brock struggled with were heavy handed guys that put a pace on him and overwhelmed him. That isn't Jones's style. But I still would favour Jones, probably by GnP with elbows.

LHW- Rashad. Poatan could KO him of course, but I think Rashad would just outwrestle him tbh, Rahsad was a powerhouse when it came to MMA wrestling. He imposed his game on Phil Davis and crushed Sonnen with his top game.

MW- Easiest on the list. Anderson beats DDP easy. Dricus is such a weird, herky jerky striker and he gets hit a LOT. He has power, but I don't see him landing on prime Anderson at all. Early tko for the Spider.

WW- I do think this is closer than most would assume. Leon is longer than GSP, taller, his striking is just as, if not more technically sound. He can match his speed, and his anti wrestling game is one of the strongest in the sport. GSP beats him on pure athleticism and explosiveness. I do think GSP wins here, but in a close 3 rounds to 2 decision.

LW- Islam vs Penn. I think BJ gives Islam fits, for about a round. After that Islam takes over as BJ gasses and wilts. Dont see a finish unless its a very late tko, but I think Islam just beats him from the top position for a wide points victory. BJ could catch him early and out him out though, but I wouldn't expect that to happen.

FW- Really tough one. Topuria's boxing is a much higher level than Aldo's. Aldo is a much better kicker, both are good for 3 rounds, not sure about 5. Both are great grapplers but Ilia uses his far more. Ilia is physically stronger and prime Aldo is a lot quicker and more explosive. Can't pick between these guys tbh. 50/50 fight.

BW- Cruz was amazing back then, still in his pomp in the WEC but he was beating a lot of flyweights and some average competition like Scott Jorgensen. I would expect O'Malley to win because he can do what Garbrandt did to him. Cody used his speed advantage, whereas Sean would use his timing. He snipes Cruz at range and hurts him multiple times. Think he wins a UD.

FLW- Mighty Mouse is the GOAT, he wins pretty convincingly here. He's a much better striker, probably overall a better grappler than Pantoja too, has a better gas tank, is quicker and more athletic. Every advantage is his. Also agree with @HuskySamoan here. I think Mighty Mouse, Cejudo and Horiguchi are the best 3 guys ever in that weightclass and I'd argue Benavidez is 4th, but after that the division is much better now than it was back then. No more unknowns like Bagautinov and Cariaso level guys in the title picture these days.

Overall I have 4-3 to the UFC 100 era guys and then I have a fight I can't pick between Aldo and Topuria.
 
MMA today vs UFC 100 is 10x more evolved already. I dont think anyone from UFC 100 dominates even a prelim dude today. Look at basketball from the 1950s vs today MMA is no different.
 
