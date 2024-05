UFC 100 era vs UFC. 300 era (chsmp v champ)

HW- I favour Jones over Brock tbh, but it's hard to say because of how small the sample size for Jones as a HW is, how great of a wrestler Brock was, and the sheer size and weight difference. Brock would be around 280lbs in the cage fight night. The guys Brock struggled with were heavy handed guys that put a pace on him and overwhelmed him. That isn't Jones's style. But I still would favour Jones, probably by GnP with elbows.LHW- Rashad. Poatan could KO him of course, but I think Rashad would just outwrestle him tbh, Rahsad was a powerhouse when it came to MMA wrestling. He imposed his game on Phil Davis and crushed Sonnen with his top game.MW- Easiest on the list. Anderson beats DDP easy. Dricus is such a weird, herky jerky striker and he gets hit a LOT. He has power, but I don't see him landing on prime Anderson at all. Early tko for the Spider.WW- I do think this is closer than most would assume. Leon is longer than GSP, taller, his striking is just as, if not more technically sound. He can match his speed, and his anti wrestling game is one of the strongest in the sport. GSP beats him on pure athleticism and explosiveness. I do think GSP wins here, but in a close 3 rounds to 2 decision.LW- Islam vs Penn. I think BJ gives Islam fits, for about a round. After that Islam takes over as BJ gasses and wilts. Dont see a finish unless its a very late tko, but I think Islam just beats him from the top position for a wide points victory. BJ could catch him early and out him out though, but I wouldn't expect that to happen.FW- Really tough one. Topuria's boxing is a much higher level than Aldo's. Aldo is a much better kicker, both are good for 3 rounds, not sure about 5. Both are great grapplers but Ilia uses his far more. Ilia is physically stronger and prime Aldo is a lot quicker and more explosive. Can't pick between these guys tbh. 50/50 fight.BW- Cruz was amazing back then, still in his pomp in the WEC but he was beating a lot of flyweights and some average competition like Scott Jorgensen. I would expect O'Malley to win because he can do what Garbrandt did to him. Cody used his speed advantage, whereas Sean would use his timing. He snipes Cruz at range and hurts him multiple times. Think he wins a UD.FLW- Mighty Mouse is the GOAT, he wins pretty convincingly here. He's a much better striker, probably overall a better grappler than Pantoja too, has a better gas tank, is quicker and more athletic. Every advantage is his. Also agree with @HuskySamoan here. I think Mighty Mouse, Cejudo and Horiguchi are the best 3 guys ever in that weightclass and I'd argue Benavidez is 4th, but after that the division is much better now than it was back then. No more unknowns like Bagautinov and Cariaso level guys in the title picture these days.Overall I have 4-3 to the UFC 100 era guys and then I have a fight I can't pick between Aldo and Topuria.