cws80us
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Apr 16, 2006
- Messages
- 3,036
- Reaction score
- 2,472
Haven't done this in a while, but since it's a momentous evert, I'll give it a try again. The goal is to connect UFC 1 to UFC 300 by common opponents with the least steps possible. Best I was able to come up with was 6:
UFC 1 - Ken Shamrock vs Royce Gracie
UFC 60 - Royce Gracie vs Matt Hughes
UFC 63 - Matt Hughes vs BJ Penn
UFC 107 - BJ Penn vs Diego Sanchez
UFC 196 - Diego Sanchez vs Jim Miller
UFC 300 - Jim Miller vs Bobby Green
