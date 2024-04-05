UFC 1 to UFC 300

cws80us

cws80us

Haven't done this in a while, but since it's a momentous evert, I'll give it a try again. The goal is to connect UFC 1 to UFC 300 by common opponents with the least steps possible. Best I was able to come up with was 6:

UFC 1 - Ken Shamrock vs Royce Gracie
UFC 60 - Royce Gracie vs Matt Hughes
UFC 63 - Matt Hughes vs BJ Penn
UFC 107 - BJ Penn vs Diego Sanchez
UFC 196 - Diego Sanchez vs Jim Miller
UFC 300 - Jim Miller vs Bobby Green
 
UFC 1 - Ken Shamrock vs Royce Gracie
UFC 60 - Royce Gracie vs Matt Hughes
UFC 85 - Matt Hughes vs Thiago Alves
UFC 205 - Thiago Alves vs Jim Miller
UFC 300 - Jim Miller vs Bobby Green
 
UFC 1 - Ken Shamrock vs Royce Gracie
UFC 40 - Ken Shamrock vs Tito Ortiz
UFC 132 - Tito vs Bader
UFC Fight Night 28 - Bader vs Glover
UFC 275 - Glover vs Jiri

Or UFC 283 - Glover vs Hill to connect the main events
 
