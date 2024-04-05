Haven't done this in a while, but since it's a momentous evert, I'll give it a try again. The goal is to connect UFC 1 to UFC 300 by common opponents with the least steps possible. Best I was able to come up with was 6:



UFC 1 - Ken Shamrock vs Royce Gracie

UFC 60 - Royce Gracie vs Matt Hughes

UFC 63 - Matt Hughes vs BJ Penn

UFC 107 - BJ Penn vs Diego Sanchez

UFC 196 - Diego Sanchez vs Jim Miller

UFC 300 - Jim Miller vs Bobby Green