Whippy McGee said:



George Soros is paying student radicals who are fueling nationwide explosion of Israel-hating protests​ A network of “fellows” for a Soros-funded group are at the heart of protests on college campuses nationwide.



George Soros and his hard-left acolytes are paying agitators who are fueling the explosion of radical anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country.

....



Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges including















The SJP parent organization has been funded by a network of nonprofits ultimately funded by, among others, Soros, the billionaire left-wing investor.



At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are "fellows" of a Soros-funded group called the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR).



USCPR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based "fellows" in return for spending eight hours a week organizing "campaigns led by Palestinian organizations."



....



The radical group received at least $300,000 from Soros' Open Society Foundations since 2017 and also took in $355,000 from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund since 2019.



Read more....



=======================================================



The Soros funded groups are paying for it and organizing it. I'll bet that doesn't get reported in the MSM.



If they are not students and putting up tents / areas on campus, they need to go. They are finding when they break up these zones that most of the occupants, by huge margins, are not students. They are Soros funded advocates.A network of “fellows” for a Soros-funded group are at the heart of protests on college campuses nationwide.George Soros and his hard-left acolytes are paying agitators who are fueling the explosion of radical anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country.....Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges including Harvard , Yale, Berkeley in California, the Ohio State University and Emory in Georgia — all of them organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) — and at some, students have clashed with police.The SJP parent organization has been funded by a network of nonprofits ultimately funded by, among others, Soros, the billionaire left-wing investor.At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are "fellows" of a Soros-funded group called the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR).USCPR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based "fellows" in return for spending eight hours a week organizing "campaigns led by Palestinian organizations."....The radical group received at least $300,000 from Soros' Open Society Foundations since 2017 and also took in $355,000 from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund since 2019.=======================================================The Soros funded groups are paying for it and organizing it. I'll bet that doesn't get reported in the MSM.If they are not students and putting up tents / areas on campus, they need to go. Click to expand...

#1 Soros retired and even if true, $300,000 since 2017 is not enough to organize nationwide protests at every college campus. That's only $42,000 a year if you try thinking for a second you'll realize how silly this sounds.#2 College campuses are in America and most of the exterior buildings are considered are public spaces so anyone can go there as long as they adhere to school policy for public spaces.