They are finding when they break up these zones that most of the occupants, by huge margins, are not students. They are Soros funded advocates.A network of “fellows” for a Soros-funded group are at the heart of protests on college campuses nationwide.George Soros and his hard-left acolytes are paying agitators who are fueling the explosion of radical anti-Israel protests at colleges across the country.....Copycat tent cities have been set up at colleges including Harvard , Yale, Berkeley in California, the Ohio State University and Emory in Georgia — all of them organized by branches of the Soros-funded Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) — and at some, students have clashed with police.The SJP parent organization has been funded by a network of nonprofits ultimately funded by, among others, Soros, the billionaire left-wing investor.At three colleges, the protests are being encouraged by paid radicals who are "fellows" of a Soros-funded group called the US Campaign for Palestinian Rights (USCPR).USCPR provides up to $7,800 for its community-based fellows and between $2,880 and $3,660 for its campus-based "fellows" in return for spending eight hours a week organizing "campaigns led by Palestinian organizations."....The radical group received at least $300,000 from Soros' Open Society Foundations since 2017 and also took in $355,000 from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund since 2019.=======================================================The Soros funded groups are paying for it and organizing it. I'll bet that doesn't get reported in the MSM.If they are not students and putting up tents / areas on campus, they need to go.