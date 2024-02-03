Ubereem’s back

She couldn't handle that smoke

QIc2vKo.gif
 
colorles said:
what do you guys think he weighs in the recent photo? he looks like he's south of 200 in that photo. very little muscle mass and he doesn't have a big bone structure nor is he that tall (6'2'' or 6'3'' at most). probably like 190 or something?
Click to expand...
as of june of last year overeem himself said he was down over 60 pounds. fightmetrics says as of his last fight he weighs 256. assuming he stays around that weight that puts him at 196. id say he is sub 190 now. in interviews he says he has never felt better.
 
colorles said:
what do you guys think he weighs in the recent photo? he looks like he's south of 200 in that photo. very little muscle mass and he doesn't have a big bone structure nor is he that tall (6'2'' or 6'3'' at most). probably like 190 or something?
Click to expand...
He's the same fucking height as Jon Jones.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Wormwood
News Arianny Celeste Finally Retires
2
Replies
28
Views
1K
Poirierfan
Poirierfan

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,610
Messages
55,012,884
Members
174,552
Latest member
CombatMentality

Share this page

Back
Top