Ubereem’s back

Arianny Celeste’s response makes sense now
pullups + high calorie "horsemeat" diet/
as of june of last year overeem himself said he was down over 60 pounds. fightmetrics says as of his last fight he weighs 256. assuming he stays around that weight that puts him at 196. id say he is sub 190 now. in interviews he says he has never felt better.what do you guys think he weighs in the recent photo? he looks like he's south of 200 in that photo. very little muscle mass and he doesn't have a big bone structure nor is he that tall (6'2'' or 6'3'' at most). probably like 190 or something?
You tricked me
Read that as “Ubereem is back” and got excited for a sec
He's the same fucking height as Jon Jones.what do you guys think he weighs in the recent photo? he looks like he's south of 200 in that photo. very little muscle mass and he doesn't have a big bone structure nor is he that tall (6'2'' or 6'3'' at most). probably like 190 or something?
