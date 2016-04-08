Uber/cab experiences

Any weird/interesting/scary uber/cab experiences?
 
I've always been blackout drunk during uber rides, so no. Most of the drivers are pretty chill people that do it as a side job.
 
I got a cab once in SF. The guy seemed fine, though a bit to chatty for my taste. But then we got to one neighborhood and he said, "this is where all the n*^%ers live." He spent the rest of the cab ride giving me a big racist rant about black people. I don't think I spoke once either than to say my destination.
 
Got a cab home from a mates after a poker game and when the driver knocked on the door of the flat and my mate opened it the drive came into the flat. There was obviously a bit of coke out and the place stank of weed. Once we started heading off the driver was asking about getting him some. I brushed him off with 'don't know what your talking about officer' but he wouldn't let up.He kept on asking over and over again. Was a damn uncomfortable ride.

I was dating a Asian girl and a most of the cab drivers here are Asian. They always used to ask weird questions about her that made me paranoid so in the end I created a totally fake background for her. She lived with her mother and one sister, this was changed to a angry dad (who liked me) and three pissed off brothers who wanted to kill anyone who even looked at her (one liked me the other two hated me). I think I even said the dad had a few shotguns he liked to leave out lol
 


Tried one of these once. It's embarrassing because you slow traffic down like crazy.
 
My buddy was a cab driver ... Effin weirdo ... He asked this classy lady out on a date and ended up taking her to a porn flick ... I am pretty she she walked out on it
 
Okay, I’ve heard the term before but have no idea what Uber is?
 
NHB7 said:
I got a cab once in SF. The guy seemed fine, though a bit to chatty for my taste. But then we got to one neighborhood and he said, "this is where all the n*^%ers live." He spent the rest of the cab ride giving me a big racist rant about black people. I don't think I spoke once either than to say my destination.
Well I hope you weren't acting as though you liked colored people.

We don't like that 'round these parts.
 
BisexualMMA said:
Well I hope your weren't acting as though you liked colored people.
I'm pretty sure if he looked in the rear view mirror he would have just seen me sitting totally frozen, unblinking like a maniquin.
 
mjmj said:
Okay, I’ve heard the term before but have no idea what Uber is?
Private taxis you hail with an app on your phone and is directly billed to your credit card. Supposed to be super safe and you won't get ripped off.
It's a good alternative if you don't feel like driving to a date or if you're out drinking.
 
NHB7 said:
I'm pretty sure if he looked in the rear view mirror he would have just seen me sitting totally frozen, unblinking like a maniquin.
Heh, I doubt a guy that goes into that kind of unprompted tirade pays any attention observing others.
 
Every time I took a cab in Vegas I was sure I was gonna die.

I take uber a lot in the OC to concerts and sometimes dinner. It's so cheap and gives me the option to drink like a fish. Only positive experiences with uber and lyft but I'm sure there are plenty of pissy drivers. There's a forum called uberpeople where all drivers do is complain about how bad passengers r. It's funny to read from time to time.
 
mjmj said:
Okay, I’ve heard the term before but have no idea what Uber is?
Previous poster already explained, but yes it's a cool app. You hail it on your phone and see the lil car on a map driving to you as well as its predicted arrival time. I used one last night and watched TV and stepped out of my apartment exactly as the car arrived. Also, you don't pay them a tip. They just drop you off and you get out.
 
This one guy I used to know would open up the cab driver's glove compartment and ask him "oh what's this for?" "Bet yo have fun with this". It was funny as hell.
 
One of my Uber drivers let me and a buddy hit hash oil out of his vape pen in his car. We were coming back after a night at the bars and we were complaining about being out of weed at home. Dude told us he always sneaks hits between rides.
 
Only used uber twice.
First was some Brazilian dude, kinda quiet... Nothing notable happened.

Second guy told me about all the great strip clubs in the LA/Hollywood area. Managed to talk about strip clubs the entire car ride.
 
I was taking a two week trip with my wife to the East Coast to see her family just after XMas. We get an Uber to the airport. It was raining hard that morning. The guy shows up in a pickup truck and a messy one. He opens the passenger door and basically grabs an armful of trash that he throws in the back. Now it was a 4 seater, but one in which the back seat is tiny as can be. And because it's raining we can't put our luggage and Xmas gifts in the back, so we have to hold all of it in our laps (and we had a lot). For a second I had that creepy vibe of, "Is this really out uber driver, or did some creepy dude on a pickup just trick us?"
 
I had an eye-opening experience about a year ago in an uber home from the bar.

Driver was black, and we got pulled over right outside our destination. I've been pulled over plenty, and have been a passenger on other occasions, and normally it's a pretty casual exchange. Driver's being extra-nice cause he doesn't want a ticket, cop is being a bit of a dick. Whatever.

The shit this black guy was doing to prove he wasn't a threat blew my mind. He announced every little movement he was about to make. "I'm taking my hands off the wheel to get my information in the glove box." "I'm reaching into my pocket to get my wallet." Etc. Etc. Realizing that he probably knew to do this from getting fucked with in past experiences got to me.

Or am i an idiot and most people do the same?
 
I like Uber becuase it gives people who live in their cars a chance to work from home.
 
