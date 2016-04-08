Uber/cab experiences

Got a cab home from a mates after a poker game and when the driver knocked on the door of the flat and my mate opened it the drive came into the flat. There was obviously a bit of coke out and the place stank of weed. Once we started heading off the driver was asking about getting him some. I brushed him off with 'don't know what your talking about officer' but he wouldn't let up.He kept on asking over and over again. Was a damn uncomfortable ride.



I was dating a Asian girl and a most of the cab drivers here are Asian. They always used to ask weird questions about her that made me paranoid so in the end I created a totally fake background for her. She lived with her mother and one sister, this was changed to a angry dad (who liked me) and three pissed off brothers who wanted to kill anyone who even looked at her (one liked me the other two hated me). I think I even said the dad had a few shotguns he liked to leave out lol