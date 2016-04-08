Uber/cab experiences

I got a cab once in SF. The guy seemed fine, though a bit to chatty for my taste. But then we got to one neighborhood and he said, "this is where all the n*^%ers live." He spent the rest of the cab ride giving me a big racist rant about black people. I don't think I spoke once either than to say my destination.
Well I hope your weren't acting as though you liked colored people.
Okay, I’ve heard the term before but have no idea what Uber is?
I'm pretty sure if he looked in the rear view mirror he would have just seen me sitting totally frozen, unblinking like a maniquin.
Only used uber twice.
First was some Brazilian dude, kinda quiet... Nothing notable happened.