U2 |With or Without You| - (Rate the Song)

Rate it.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Average

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Abysmal

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
31,777
Reaction score
41,612






See the stone set in your eyes
See the thorn twist in your side
I'll wait for you
Sleight of hand and twist of fate
On a bed of nails she makes me wait
And I wait without you

With or without you
With or without you

Through the storm, we reach the shore
You give it all but I want more
And I'm waiting for you

With or without you
With or without you, ah-ah
I can't live with or without you

And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
And you give, and you give
And you give yourself away

My hands are tied, my body bruised
She got me with nothing to win
And nothing left to lose

And you give yourself away
And you give yourself away
And you give, and you give
And you give yourself away

With or without you
With or without you, ohh
I can't live with or without you

With or without you
With or without you, ohh
I can't live with or without you
With or without you
 
I could definitely go Without ever hearing it again in my lifetime or any other U2 song
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
John Lennon |Imagine| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
8
Views
349
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Bob Dylan |Like a Rolling Stone| - (Rate the song)
Replies
19
Views
525
gspieler
gspieler
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Black Sabbath |Paranoid| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
4
Views
77
triptych
triptych
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
Outkast |Rosa Parks| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
7
Views
303
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
Takes_Two_To_Tango
  • Poll
The Clash |London Calling| - (Rate the Song)
Replies
7
Views
329
Sweater of AV
Sweater of AV

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,387
Messages
55,351,486
Members
174,751
Latest member
YAMMAshow

Share this page

Back
Top