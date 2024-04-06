U2 |With or Without You| - (Rate the Song)













See the stone set in your eyes

See the thorn twist in your side

I'll wait for you

Sleight of hand and twist of fate

On a bed of nails she makes me wait

And I wait without you



With or without you

With or without you



Through the storm, we reach the shore

You give it all but I want more

And I'm waiting for you



With or without you

With or without you, ah-ah

I can't live with or without you



And you give yourself away

And you give yourself away

And you give, and you give

And you give yourself away



My hands are tied, my body bruised

She got me with nothing to win

And nothing left to lose



And you give yourself away

And you give yourself away

And you give, and you give

And you give yourself away



With or without you

With or without you, ohh

I can't live with or without you



With or without you

With or without you, ohh

I can't live with or without you

With or without you