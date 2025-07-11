International U.S. to ban Chinese Purchases of US Farmland due to National Security Concerns.

Washington Post: U.S. to ban Chinese purchases of farmland, citing national security

Trump is set to do an executive order banning China from buying up anymore US farmland. This is in the wake of China already buying up 19 strategic locations next to US military bases.

In addition, 2 Chinese PHD scientists have been recently arrested for smuggling in a biological pathogen that would devastate our farmland and livestock. This is potential eco-terrorism.

As a response Trump is also looking into revoking the student visas from China - especially in areas of high sensitivity. This is a major escalation with Beijing, but necessary IMO.

This is in stark contrast to Gavin Newsom who vetoed a passed bipartisan bill that prohibited foreign governments from buying up California farmland. Newsom got heavy criticism from liberal California lawmakers. Newsom obviously sold out somehow. Why else would he go against his own party to allow China and other countries from buying up California land?



Chinesse who does have a lot of money in China does have it just because China's KGB and Communist Party allowed them to have opportunity to earn a lot.
All these are under KGB and Communist Party ....

Obiviously sooner or later U.S lawmakers and President will get reality how dangerous is to allow chinesse, russian companies and investors to purchase ANY mortgage in U.S, not alone agricultural land.
It is threat for long term national security, yes.
 
So according to that picture, China owns all of the land on largest Hawaii island?
 
Evbo said:
How has this not been the case before now? Strikes me as bizarre that citizens of a rival foreign power would ever be allowed, especially seeing as no one but Chinese are allowed to purchase property in China
It's because foreign governments can legally bribe our politicians.
 
To argue against your own national security is racist and xenophobic. You fucking Nazis.
 
