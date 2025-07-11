Hog-train
Washington Post: U.S. to ban Chinese purchases of farmland, citing national security
Trump is set to do an executive order banning China from buying up anymore US farmland. This is in the wake of China already buying up 19 strategic locations next to US military bases.
In addition, 2 Chinese PHD scientists have been recently arrested for smuggling in a biological pathogen that would devastate our farmland and livestock. This is potential eco-terrorism.
As a response Trump is also looking into revoking the student visas from China - especially in areas of high sensitivity. This is a major escalation with Beijing, but necessary IMO.
This is in stark contrast to Gavin Newsom who vetoed a passed bipartisan bill that prohibited foreign governments from buying up California farmland. Newsom got heavy criticism from liberal California lawmakers. Newsom obviously sold out somehow. Why else would he go against his own party to allow China and other countries from buying up California land?
