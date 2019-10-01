I will always lean in favor of player empowerment. Particularly in college athletics. These organizations literally rake in billions of dollars off player likeness' and player production.



As far as college is concerned, a significant percentage of these kids come from impoverished backgrounds and many either don't make it to the pros or if they do, they don't pan out. Sometimes injuries will derail a promising student athlete's career and unfortunately, they'll have no financial nest egg to fall back on.



All the while, the schools are profiting majorly off ticket sales (boosted by star athletes playing). Then throw in jersey sales, autographed memorabilia, player specific merchandise, paid meet and greets etc.



The NCAA is as exploitative an organization as there has ever been, and they deserve to get raked over the coals.



W/ that said, the fact that this isn't a national mandate will completely upend college recruiting. 4 and 5 star prospects are def going to favor the California schools at the expense of juggernaut programs like 'Bama in football and Duke in basketball.