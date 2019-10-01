Social U.S Supreme Court's Blistering 9-0 Decision Clears Way for NCAA Athletes to Finally Get Paid For Their Name, Image, and Likeness.

News Index:
-----
California Governor Signs Bill Allowing College Athletes To Profit From Endorsements
September 30, 2019



In a move that puts California on a collision course with the NCAA, Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a bill effectively allowing college athletes in the state to earn compensation for the use of their likeness, sign endorsement deals and hire agents to represent them.

The governor signed the measure in a segment released Monday by Uninterrupted, a sports programming company co-founded by LeBron James.

Newsom proclaimed the move as "the beginning of a national movement — one that transcends geographic and partisan lines."

"Collegiate student athletes put everything on the line — their physical health, future career prospects and years of their lives to compete. Colleges reap billions from these student athletes' sacrifices and success but, in the same breath, block them from earning a single dollar," he said in a statement. "That's a bankrupt model — one that puts institutions ahead of the students they are supposed to serve. It needs to be disrupted."

California is the first state to pass such a law, which is to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

That marks a significant shift from the current policies enforced by the NCAA, collegiate sports' national governing body, which generally renders student-athletes ineligible to accept compensation for "the use of his or her name or picture to advertise, recommend or promote directly the sale or use of a commercial product or service of any kind."



And the NCAA Board of Governors pushed back hard against the bill at the time of its passage in the Legislature, saying that it would leave the playing field for universities of different sizes radically uneven.

"Right now, nearly half a million student-athletes in all 50 states compete under the same rules," the 22-member panel composed mostly of university presidents and athletic directors said in a letter to Newsom on Sept. 11. "This bill would remove that essential element of fairness and equal treatment that forms the bedrock of college sports."

On Monday, shortly after Newsom's announcement, the NCAA released another, slightly more conciliatory statement — one acknowledging that "changes are needed to continue to support student-athletes" but also warning that "this new law already is creating confusion for current and future student-athletes, coaches, administrators and campuses, and not just in California."

"We will consider next steps in California," the group added, "while our members move forward with ongoing efforts to make adjustments to NCAA name, image and likeness rules that are both realistic in modern society and tied to higher education."

The financial stakes of the dispute are massive.

Between TV rights, marketing fees and other avenues — particularly for its major cash cow, the NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament — the organization has reported annual revenues cresting $1 billion.

The NCAA maintains that it converts much of that intake into crucial opportunities for student-athletes, saying it has "provided billions of dollars in scholarships and the opportunity for millions across 24 sports to earn undergraduate and graduate degrees."

That hasn't silenced critics, who have grown louder in recent years amid a recent spate of high-profile investigations — including efforts by the FBI — looking into alleged corrupt recruiting practices in NCAA men's basketball. The hefty punishments levied against schools and players by the national governing body has focused a spotlight on why the competitors featured in such a lucrative industry are left out of its profits.

Michael Sokolove, who wrote of the massive scandal at the University of Louisville's basketball program in The Last Temptation Of Rick Pitino, talked to Fresh Air last year about one notable discrepancy.

"If you look at a program like Louisville, which is a program that I focused on, they generate about $45 million a year in revenue. They give out 13 scholarships. That adds up to about $400,000 a year. The rest of it gets spread out to the coach, who makes $8 million a year, to the assistant coaches, who make as much as a half-million dollars a year," Sokolove said.

"All throughout the athletic department, people are making six-figure salaries. It does not go to the players, what I call the unpaid workforce."

Pushback also has come from a number of prominent athletes, including James, who opted to skip college basketball entirely to head straight to the NBA — before the pro league implemented a minimum age requirement in 2006, barring others from following James' path.

"Part of the reason I went to the NBA is to get my mom out of the situation that she was in," James said in the informal signing ceremony with Newsom that was held on a barbershop set. "I couldn't have done that if I would have stepped on a college campus."

Others, such as NFL cornerback Richard Sherman, have rejected the notion put forward by the NCAA and others that a free college education is recompense enough for the amount of work these athletes put in. Sherman told Sports Illustrated in 2015 that he would "love for a regular student to have a student-athlete's schedule during the season for just one quarter or one semester and show me how you balance that."

"People think, 'Oh, you're on scholarship.' They pay for your room and board, they pay for your education, but to their knowledge, you're there to play football," said Sherman, who got his degree from Stanford University. "You're not on scholarship for school and it sounds crazy when a student-athlete says that, but those are the things coaches tell them every day: 'You're not on scholarship for school.' "

https://www.npr.org/2019/09/30/7657...wing-college-athletes-to-profit-from-endorsem
----

Now that California is allowing their college athletes to be compensated for their likeness and sign endorsement deals, the NCAA system is about to get a makeover as other states will undoubtedly follow suit in order to keep their college sports stars from jumping ship to Cal/USC/UCLA.

Star football and baketball players in big college sports towns will no doubt be making incredible endorsement deals off this, but how these changes will affect the average players as well as other collegiate sporting programs remains to be seen.

----

So.... just fuck the small market schools in the Pac12 right?

#FireLarryScott
 
Good. The current situation is ridiculous. I'd care more about the NCAA's cries for fairness if they'd ever made what seems like a serious effort to address player compensation.

The programs seemingly care far more about their performance as players than as students, so the players deserve to be compensated better for playing instead of merely being offered an education that they aren't given the opportunity to truly focus on.
 
It will definitely bring more wannabe stunnas from Alabama to USC and CAL.
 
Gregolian said:
So.... just fuck the small market schools in the Pac12 right?

#FireLarryScott
Don't worry, it still won't help Chip Kelly and that shitty UCLA team. They'll all go to Cal or USC. LOL.
 
The thing that sucks is that this just makes cringe stuff like Mumble rappers even more rich...
 
I've kinda flipped flopped on this idea but I think I'll stay on the side of the players. Most don't make it , whether by injury or lack of talent, to reach next level so why shouldn't players get endorsements?
 
Gregolian said:
So.... just fuck the small market schools in the Pac12 right?

#FireLarryScott
The problem is that the NCAA took a legit issue and turned it into a cash cow for themselves and themselves only with that thin justification.

Do smaller markets need protecting? yes. Should some form of compensation and disbursement model, including a fund to help injured athletes who are prevented from going on, been have created long ago to deal with this in a way that could ensure small markets are not gutted? Yes.


Good for Cali as serving as the sword to disrupt this corrupt scheme hidden behind a thin veil of justification.

'What about... what about... all the money we are making at the expense of students... errr I mean to protect small markets?'
 
MikeMcMann said:
The problem is that the NCAA took a legit issue and turned it into a cash cow for themselves and themselves only with that thin justification.

Do smaller markets need protecting? yes. Should some form of compensation and disbursement model, including a fund to help injured athletes who are prevented from going on, been have created long ago to deal with this in a way that could ensure small markets are not gutted? Yes.


Good for Cali as serving as the sword to disrupt this corrupt scheme hidden behind a thin veil of justification.

'What about... what about... all the money we are making at the expense of students... errr I mean to protect small markets?'
Unless this becomes nationwide and they set like essentially a salary cap... You are going to basically have USC, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia be the only 4 teams worth a shit in NCAA football moving forward.
 
MikeMcMann said:
The problem is that the NCAA took a legit issue and turned it into a cash cow for themselves and themselves only with that thin justification.

Do smaller markets need protecting? yes. Should some form of compensation and disbursement model, including a fund to help injured athletes who are prevented from going on, been have created long ago to deal with this in a way that could ensure small markets are not gutted? Yes.


Good for Cali as serving as the sword to disrupt this corrupt scheme hidden behind a thin veil of justification.

'What about... what about... all the money we are making at the expense of students... errr I mean to protect small markets?'
Well said but refuse to give you a like. You did that to yourself with terrible posts in the past.
 
Gregolian said:
Unless this becomes nationwide and they set like essentially a salary cap... You are going to basically have USC, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia be the only 4 teams worth a shit in NCAA football moving forward.
it would quickly force other markets to do the same and to seek some type of 'equity' deal or they will never attract top athletes.




Kandyland said:
Well said but refuse to give you a like. You did that to yourself with terrible posts in the past.
<FookIsThatGuy>
 
Gregolian said:
Unless this becomes nationwide and they set like essentially a salary cap... You are going to basically have USC, Alabama, Clemson, and Georgia be the only 4 teams worth a shit in NCAA football moving forward.
Hows that different than now? The 4 teams in the playoffs barely changes. And nobody will be as willing to be a backup under this policy
 
Gregolian said:
WSU last season is my only real case to be fair. Or UW making the playoffs a couple years ago.
So you think those rosters were comparable to Alabama's or they just got a little lucky one year?
 
D 1 Wrestler said:
So you think those rosters were comparable to Alabama's or they just got a little lucky one year?
Eh, I guess as a Pac12 fan I've relished in WSU GENERALLY wrecking the CA teams and see this as them vying to be relevant again.
 
I will always lean in favor of player empowerment. Particularly in college athletics. These organizations literally rake in billions of dollars off player likeness' and player production.

As far as college is concerned, a significant percentage of these kids come from impoverished backgrounds and many either don't make it to the pros or if they do, they don't pan out. Sometimes injuries will derail a promising student athlete's career and unfortunately, they'll have no financial nest egg to fall back on.

All the while, the schools are profiting majorly off ticket sales (boosted by star athletes playing). Then throw in jersey sales, autographed memorabilia, player specific merchandise, paid meet and greets etc.

The NCAA is as exploitative an organization as there has ever been, and they deserve to get raked over the coals.

W/ that said, the fact that this isn't a national mandate will completely upend college recruiting. 4 and 5 star prospects are def going to favor the California schools at the expense of juggernaut programs like 'Bama in football and Duke in basketball.
 
South Carolina, Alabama and Florida are racing to get their own proposal forward. I have no problem with the endorsement route getting players paid, but it really is going to fuck small market teams even more. The baseline with the 10 million in revenue only helps the top 30 programs anyways.

If they are going this route I say end conferences and make it a tiered system in which all top 20 teams in the pre season ranking play in the A, followed by B, C, etc.
 
I think this is going to be pretty non partisan in the outlook on this.

The only issue is maybe what should be done with the money. I think all young athletes should have a certain % go into buying perpetuities or other locked in low risk investments that they get fixed payouts from over their life. Nanny state and a bit OT I know. Back on topic I support being paid for your work.
 
Wonder if the NCAA can force all the schools to start charging the athletes for their tuitions in retaliation. They won’t go quietly on this issue. Another possible fallout is schools looking to dump lower earning programs for woman and such because it won’t be economically viable and they won’t want to get wrapped up in equal pay crap when the woman aren’t bringing anything in..



Btw, other states are already drawing up similar laws to this one.
 
The NCAA and it's outdated policies should be abolished. This is one of the many reasons why CA is the goat state.
 
