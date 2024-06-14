  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Economy U.S.-Saudi Petrodollar Pact Ends after 50 Years

Anewt

Anewt

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jan 23, 2006
Messages
11,795
Reaction score
13,297
Interesting to see where this leads

Saudi Arabia has decided not to renew its 80-year petrodollar deal with the United States, which expired on Sunday, June 9, as per media reports.



The 50-year-old petrodollar agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia was just allowed to expire. The term “petrodollar” refers to the U.S. dollar’s role as the currency used for crude oil transactions on the world market. This arrangement has its roots in the 1970s when the United States and Saudi Arabia struck a deal shortly after the U.S. went off the gold standard that would go on to have far-reaching consequences for the global economy. In the history of global finance, few agreements have wielded as many benefits as the petrodollar pact did for the U.S. economy.

A Boon to U.S. Bonds

The petrodollar agreement, formalized after the 1973 oil crisis, stipulated that Saudi Arabia would price its oil exports exclusively in U.S. dollars and invest its surplus oil revenues in U.S. Treasury bonds. In return, the U.S. provided military support and protection to the kingdom. This arrangement was a win-win situation for both; the U.S. gained a stable source of oil and a [COLOR=var(--jptr22-color-brand-blue)]captive market for its debthttps://www.tipranks.com/news/risin...eat?utm_source=nasdaq.com&utm_medium=referral, while Saudi Arabia secured its economic and overall security. [/COLOR]

 
Anewt said:
Interesting to see where this leads

Saudi Arabia has decided not to renew its 80-year petrodollar deal with the United States, which expired on Sunday, June 9, as per media reports.



The 50-year-old petrodollar agreement between the U.S. and Saudi Arabia was just allowed to expire. The term “petrodollar” refers to the U.S. dollar’s role as the currency used for crude oil transactions on the world market. This arrangement has its roots in the 1970s when the United States and Saudi Arabia struck a deal shortly after the U.S. went off the gold standard that would go on to have far-reaching consequences for the global economy. In the history of global finance, few agreements have wielded as many benefits as the petrodollar pact did for the U.S. economy.

A Boon to U.S. Bonds

The petrodollar agreement, formalized after the 1973 oil crisis, stipulated that Saudi Arabia would price its oil exports exclusively in U.S. dollars and invest its surplus oil revenues in U.S. Treasury bonds. In return, the U.S. provided military support and protection to the kingdom. This arrangement was a win-win situation for both; the U.S. gained a stable source of oil and a [COLOR=var(--jptr22-color-brand-blue)]captive market for its debthttps://www.tipranks.com/news/risin...eat?utm_source=nasdaq.com&utm_medium=referral, while Saudi Arabia secured its economic and overall security. [/COLOR]
Click to expand...

This is an article from India Daily, and know shitty CT rag.

Saudi Arabia will still trade in US dollars. It would be retarded to try to peg their own oil supplies to a less stable currency.

Just an all around fake a dumb article.
 


Not gonna claim to be an expert on it, but the first article I read on the matter suggests no such agreement exists.

<Fedor23>

I do not endorse this claim, just found it very interesting.
 
Darkballs said:
This is an article from India Daily, and know shitty CT rag.

Saudi Arabia will still trade in US dollars. It would be retarded to try to peg their own oil supplies to a less stable currency.

Just an all around fake a dumb article.
Click to expand...
But they didn't resign an agreement, which means they're free to use the entire ocean. This will clearly cause ripples in the global economy.
 
Siver! said:


Not gonna claim to be an expert on it, but the first article I read on the matter suggests no such agreement exists.

<Fedor23>

I do not endorse this claim, just found it very interesting.
Click to expand...

It was informal, but clearly an agreement was in place during this period.
 
Natural Order said:
But they didn't resign an agreement, which means they're free to use the entire ocean.
Click to expand...

I don't think it's smart to try and pin the price of saudi oil to the value of the ocean either.


Natural Order said:
This will clearly cause ripples in the global economy.
Click to expand...

Care to make any predictions that we can all laugh off when they don't happen?
 
Natural Order said:
It was informal, but clearly an agreement was in place during this period.
Click to expand...

You are probably right on some level.

Though this Crown Prince seems like the kinda guy who would renege on informal deals some guy made 50 years ago anyway.
 
End of the day, as Ballboy said, they'd be stupid to change anything. But the option is there so we'll see what the Kingdom does.
 

U.S.-Saudi Petrodollar Pact Ends after 50 Years​


What is the potential fallout from this? My understanding is that the US dollar would have already crashed if it were not being propped up by being the DeFacto reserve currency due to oil being sold exclusively in dollars out of Saudia Arabia.
It also seems very odd that really no major news organization are talking about this right now.

anyone here done any Indepth research on this?



 
It's no big deal, in 1973 the agreement helped the USD to become the major reserve currency but nowadays it is able to keep that position because it's simply the safest and most available currency.

If you're a foreign government, a large multinational company you will do international business mostly in USD. Other large currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen, etc are also used but to a lesser degree. Some currencies such as the BRL are important regionally such as in Latin America, but by and large you use the USD when you're buying or selling anything from iron ore, soybeans, oil, to computer chips, cars, airplanes and so on.
Nobody is accepting the Chinese Yuan or Rubles that can lose their value overnight except in very limited contexts.
 
Cuauhtemoc said:
It's no big deal, in 1973 the agreement helped the USD to become the major reserve currency but nowadays it is able to keep that position because it's simply the safest and most available currency.

If you're a foreign government, a large multinational company you will do international business mostly in USD. Other large currencies such as the Euro, the Japanese Yen, etc are also used but to a lesser degree. Some currencies such as the BRL are important regionally such as in Latin America, but by and large you use the USD when you're buying or selling anything from iron ore, soybeans, oil, to computer chips, cars, airplanes and so on.
Nobody is accepting the Chinese Yuan or Rubles that can lose their value overnight except in very limited contexts.
Click to expand...
So you don't think even a 20% to 30% shift in cash reserves, away from the dollar, will impact the value greatly?
 
We already had a thread on this bullshit.

Oil will continue to trade on the dollar, because it's the most stable currency out there. As a genuine tip, if you read an article that uses the term "petrodollar," you are dealing with a shit source.
 
Darkballs said:
We already had a thread on this bullshit.

Oil will continue to trade on the dollar, because it's the most stable currency out there. As a genuine tip, if you read an article that uses the term "petrodollar," you are dealing with a shit source.
Click to expand...

I mean he posted a Kim Iverson youtube video so obviously he's using a shit source and doesn't care.
 
Petrodollar doesn't mean anything.

The US is not dependent on hostile foreign actors for its energy needs anymore. We learned our lesson during the 1970s.

Today under President Joe Biden, the United States is producing more barrels of oil per day than any country on Earth in human history.

We also have the largest natural gas deposit ever discovered right under our feet between New York and Ohio.

Let us know when you want to buy more weapons Saudi Arabia, obviously no one wants that Russian junk anymore.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,569
Messages
55,703,533
Members
174,904
Latest member
romanych

Share this page

Back
Top