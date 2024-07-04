Evelyn Cheng

@CHENGEVELYN

Tungsten is nearly as hard as diamond and has a high energy density, making it an important material in weapons, autos, electric car batteries, semiconductors and industrial cutting machines.

Chipmakers TSMC and Nvidia both use tungsten.

While the Biden administration raised tariffs on imports of tungsten in May, China this past weekend did not include the metal in new regulations for boosting its oversight of domestic rare earths production.

“I don’t expect any saber-rattling over tungsten,”

But China might not be too concerned, because the Chinese government ignored the new tariffs... They completely ignored it because the Chinese don’t want tensions to rise.

Lewis Black

CEO OF ALMONTY Click to expand...

Diversifying away from China​

“We see in the U.S., in Europe, they ask their suppliers for a China-free supply chain,”

Lets be real, were not gonna get Fullgores. US will invest in cyborg Trannies!

Soaring tungsten prices​

“Since the beginning of this year, they are not only asking for Western concentrate, but they are buying significant volumes, paying even more than Western companies are willing to pay,”

Other tungsten players going to South Korea​