U.S. men’s freestyle wrestling team leaves Olympics without gold for first time in 56 years

Dake vs. Takatani was a great match and worth a watch. Takatani took it fair and square though - clearly he'd worked on countering Dake's chest wrap.But Dake vs. Tsabolov for bronze was f'ing badass. IMHO Dake indeed got hosed on like 3 consecutive ref calls and was fucking pissed. They shot down his last challenge seemingly just to fuck him over for bronze, leaving him trailing 1-4 with 45 seconds left. But then Dake goes hulk smash mode and scored 9 points in the next 20 seconds to end the match 10-4. Now my 8 year old is saying things like, "don't mess with angry Kyle Dake because he'll just suplex you for 5 points and win the match anyway."