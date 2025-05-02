filthybliss
Press freedom in the United States has hit a record low, according to the latest World Press Freedom Index published annually by Reporters Without Borders.
Why it matters: For years, American press freedom was generally considered "satisfactory" by Reporters Without Borders' standards. As of last year, it's now "problematic."
It feels like we are turning into Assad’s Syria without the universal healthcare….
- Press freedom in the U.S. now falls in line with developing countries, such as Gambia, Uruguay and Sierra Leone.
- This is especially in autocratic nations, such as Nicaragua, Belarus and Iran, as well as unstable democracies such as Turkey and Hungary.
- Reporters Without Borders cites the Trump administration's efforts to cut funding to public broadcasters, such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, as an example of this trend.
- It also cites non-government factors as threats to funding journalism, such as the dominance of major internet platforms over the advertising economy.
- Such constraints have led to record consolidation globally amongst media outlets, which has led to more media ownership being highly concentrated or controlled by the state.
- The economic indicator worldwide has reached a new low point, with 160 of the 180 nations surveyed experiencing "difficult" or "no" financial stability.
- In the U.S. economic hardship is most prevalent amongst local news outlets, leading to an unprecedented number of news deserts for such a powerful country.
