International U.S. Freedom Press hits record lows….

Press freedom in the United States has hit a record low, according to the latest World Press Freedom Index published annually by Reporters Without Borders.

Why it matters: For years, American press freedom was generally considered "satisfactory" by Reporters Without Borders' standards. As of last year, it's now "problematic."

  • Press freedom in the U.S. now falls in line with developing countries, such as Gambia, Uruguay and Sierra Leone.
The big picture: While physical threats against journalists are often a clear sign of eroding press freedoms, Reporters Without Borders cites economic strains on the media as the biggest driver of declines globally.

  • This is especially in autocratic nations, such as Nicaragua, Belarus and Iran, as well as unstable democracies such as Turkey and Hungary.
Between the lines: Economic strain is increasingly tied to government efforts to financially undermine critical or independent outlets.

  • Reporters Without Borders cites the Trump administration's efforts to cut funding to public broadcasters, such as Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, as an example of this trend.
  • It also cites non-government factors as threats to funding journalism, such as the dominance of major internet platforms over the advertising economy.
  • Such constraints have led to record consolidation globally amongst media outlets, which has led to more media ownership being highly concentrated or controlled by the state.
Startling stat: Reporters Without Borders has been surveying press freedom globally for over a decade across five indicators — political, legal, economic, sociocultural and safety.

  • The economic indicator worldwide has reached a new low point, with 160 of the 180 nations surveyed experiencing "difficult" or "no" financial stability.
  • In the U.S. economic hardship is most prevalent amongst local news outlets, leading to an unprecedented number of news deserts for such a powerful country.

It feels like we are turning into Assad’s Syria without the universal healthcare….
 
i like these:

"Between the lines: Economic strain is increasingly tied to government efforts to financially undermine critical or independent outlets."

so press freedom fell because we don't get funding from the government anymore.
wow, that conclusion sound totally disinterested.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
i like these:

"Between the lines: Economic strain is increasingly tied to government efforts to financially undermine critical or independent outlets."

so press freedom fell because we don't get funding from the government anymore.
wow, that conclusion sound totally disinterested.

If only you used the stuff between your ears and read beyond one sentence.

"While the media in the United States generally operate free from government interference, media ownership is highly concentrated, and many of the companies buying American media outlets appear to prioritize profits over public interest journalism. In a diverse global media landscape, local news has declined significantly in recent years. A growing interest in partisan media threatens objectivity, while public confidence in the media has fallen dangerously.

President Donald Trump was elected to a second term after a campaign in which he denigrated the press on a daily basis and made explicit threats to weaponize the federal government against the media. His early moves in his second mandate to politicise the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), ban the Associated Press from the White House, or dismantle the US Agency for Global Media, for example, have jeopardized the country’s news outlets and indicate that he intends to follow through on his threats, setting up a potential crisis for American journalism."
 
avenue94 said:
If only you used the stuff between your ears and read beyond one sentence.

"While the media in the United States generally operate free from government interference, media ownership is highly concentrated, and many of the companies buying American media outlets appear to prioritize profits over public interest journalism. In a diverse global media landscape, local news has declined significantly in recent years. A growing interest in partisan media threatens objectivity, while public confidence in the media has fallen dangerously.

President Donald Trump was elected to a second term after a campaign in which he denigrated the press on a daily basis and made explicit threats to weaponize the federal government against the media. His early moves in his second mandate to politicise the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), ban the Associated Press from the White House, or dismantle the US Agency for Global Media, for example, have jeopardized the country’s news outlets and indicate that he intends to follow through on his threats, setting up a potential crisis for American journalism."

he is hungarian, he won't understand this.
 
