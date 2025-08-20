  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Crime U.S. bankruptcies surge past 2020 Covid levels

US bankruptcies are surging past 2020 pandemic levels

Markets are rising and the economy is on solid footing, but corporate bankruptcies jumped to their highest level since 2020 in July.
Thanks Trump! When your economic policy is to make the Elite even richer , it’s designed to have smaller competitors fall by the wayside.
Housing market is going to shit and an interest rate cut are not going to help because nobody can afford a house anymore but will allow the Elite to buy more houses. Basically the economic policy is to turn America into the Company Store where us Plebes work for the Elite and all our money goes to them.
Late 2025 or early 2026 is when the recession hits no matter who Cankles McBruisey Hands gets to lie about the numbers until then
 
Thanks Trump! When your economic policy is to make the Elite even richer , it’s designed to have smaller competitors fall by the wayside.
Housing market is going to shit and an interest rate cut are not going to help because nobody can afford a house anymore but will allow the Elite to buy more houses. Basically the economic policy is to turn America into the Company Store where us Plebes work for the Elite and all our money goes to them.
Late 2025 or early 2026 is when the recession hits no matter who Cankles McBruisey Hands gets to lie about the numbers until then
- But how if everybody will get poore and will not spend on business?
Trump policies are stupid and he doesnt knows what he wants, besides going down as the most incompetent man to ever sit on US presidential chair
 
Thanks Trump! When your economic policy is to make the Elite even richer , it’s designed to have smaller competitors fall by the wayside.
Housing market is going to shit and an interest rate cut are not going to help because nobody can afford a house anymore but will allow the Elite to buy more houses. Basically the economic policy is to turn America into the Company Store where us Plebes work for the Elite and all our money goes to them.
Late 2025 or early 2026 is when the recession hits no matter who Cankles McBruisey Hands gets to lie about the numbers until then
You sound poor.
 
Trump just said on Fox he worries about going to Hell that if he stops the Ukraine war it will help him go to Heaven? No seriously this just happened and trust me he not going to Heaven no matter how he tries to twist the truth. The amount of pain and suffering he has and will impose on American people to give himself billions is a reality no entry to Heaven for him.

Trump, 79, Sparks Health Concerns With 'Heaven' Declaration

Some are theorizing the president's sudden desire to get into heaven may be tied to a still-secret health issue.
You sound poor.
Nope sold my Uranium and Silver stocks and sitting on a ton of #TrumpPuts. The rug pull in the stock market is coming. I doubled my money in #TrumpPuts the first go round when TACO could not make up his mind on Tariffs. If I double this time thanks to Trump I will be able to retire about 5 years early. Roll these earning in a high yield dividend fund. Reinvest Dividends and when comes time to fish, climb on top my wife, or play golf all day, my money will be paying me to be able to do it.
Stock market is easy under Trump if you just pay attention. He will tell you which companies/ndustries he is going too hook up and who he is going to fuck. Natural resources like metals, etc was his last hook up. Trump is Not Biden easy where it just went up but still easy just requires more work under Trump.
 
Trump just said on Fox he worries about going to Hell that if he stops the Ukraine war it will help him go to Heaven? No seriously this just happened and trust me he not going to Heaven no matter how he tries to twist the truth. The amount of pain and suffering he has and will impose on American people to give himself billions is a reality no entry to Heaven for him.
Trumps cantaloupe sized ankles are making him question his mortality. There is a reason they won’t release his medical reports and his make up has gotten way thicker.
 
Trump just said on Fox he worries about going to Hell that if he stops the Ukraine war it will help him go to Heaven? No seriously this just happened and trust me he not going to Heaven no matter how he tries to twist the truth. The amount of pain and suffering he has and will impose on American people to give himself billions is a reality no entry to Heaven for him.
He's going to be reborn as a goose
 
Thanks Trump! When your economic policy is to make the Elite even richer , it’s designed to have smaller competitors fall by the wayside.
Housing market is going to shit and an interest rate cut are not going to help because nobody can afford a house anymore but will allow the Elite to buy more houses. Basically the economic policy is to turn America into the Company Store where us Plebes work for the Elite and all our money goes to them.
Late 2025 or early 2026 is when the recession hits no matter who Cankles McBruisey Hands gets to lie about the numbers until then
You should check suicide numbers as well all around I know farmer suicides are at an all time high now .

Imagine killing your self bc a fat old orange dope ruined your life ?
 
Nope sold my Uranium and Silver stocks and sitting on a ton of #TrumpPuts. The rug pull in the stock market is coming. I doubled my money in #TrumpPuts the first go round when TACO could not make up his mind on Tariffs. If I double this time thanks to Trump I will be able to retire about 5 years early. Roll these earning in a high yield dividend fund. Reinvest Dividends and when comes time to fish, climb on top my wife, or play golf all day, my money will be paying me to be able to do it.
Stock market is easy under Trump if you just pay attention. He will tell you which companies/ndustries he is going too hook up and who he is going to fuck. Natural resources like metals, etc was his last hook up. Trump is Not Biden easy where it just went up but still easy just requires more work under Trump.
can a brother get a loan.
 
Nope sold my Uranium and Silver stocks and sitting on a ton of #TrumpPuts. The rug pull in the stock market is coming. I doubled my money in #TrumpPuts the first go round when TACO could not make up his mind on Tariffs. If I double this time thanks to Trump I will be able to retire about 5 years early. Roll these earning in a high yield dividend fund. Reinvest Dividends and when comes time to fish, climb on top my wife, or play golf all day, my money will be paying me to be able to do it.
Stock market is easy under Trump if you just pay attention. He will tell you which companies/ndustries he is going too hook up and who he is going to fuck. Natural resources like metals, etc was his last hook up. Trump is Not Biden easy where it just went up but still easy just requires more work under Trump.
Quite hypocritical to gloat about profiting from a system you are constantly attacking is it not ?
 
Quite hypocritical to gloat about profiting from a system you are constantly attacking is it not ?
Money is Money, bro. I can manipulate the system just like the Elite do, with elected officials. If you can't beat them, then join them. Retire to a condo on the beach, fish and golf every day, sound like a great fucking time. Hopefully by then, I have some grandkids that can visit.
IT is never going to change, because they have convinced the Rubes that the system is not gamed. If you know the system is gamed, then the smart thing is to also game the system, which is way better than being poor and principled.
 
Money is Money, bro. I can manipulate the system just like the Elite do, with elected officials. If you can't beat them, then join them. Retire to a condo on the beach, fish and golf every day, sound like a great fucking time. Hopefully by then, I have some grandkids that can visit.
IT is never going to change, because they have convinced the Rubes that the system is not gamed. If you know the system is gamed, then the smart thing is to also game the system, which is way better than being poor and principled.
That's all fine and dandy, just don't pretend you aren't a hypocrite, at least you finally admit you have no principles. No more taking the moral high ground on economic issues right ?
 
That's all fine and dandy, just don't pretend you aren't a hypocrite, at least you finally admit you have no principles. No more taking the moral high ground on economic issues right ?
Free country Broseph! I can point out a gamed system, while also gaming the system. The reason I know the system is gamed is because I exploit it.

IF you aint cheating you aint trying! ---- Kenny Florian.
 
Similar threads

Economy First-quarter GDP growth will be just 0.3% as tariffs stoke stagflation conditions, says CNBC survey
