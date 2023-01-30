International U.S. arms left in Afghanistan are turning up in a different conflict

Story by Junaid Kathju and Courtney Kube - NBC News

SRINAGAR, India — Weapons left behind by U.S. forces during the withdrawal from Afghanistan are surfacing in another conflict, further arming militants in the disputed South Asian region of Kashmir in what experts say could be just the start of the weapons’ global journey.

Authorities in Indian-controlled Kashmir tell NBC News that militants trying to annex the region for Pakistan are carrying M4s, M16s and other U.S.-made arms and ammunition that have rarely been seen in the 30-year conflict. A major reason, they say, is a regional flood of U.S.-funded weapons that fell into the hands of the Taliban when U.S.-led NATO forces withdrew from Afghanistan in 2021.

Most of the weapons recovered so far, officials say, are from Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) or Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), both Pakistan-based militant groups that the U.S. designates as terrorist organizations. In a Twitter post last year, for example, police said they had seized an M4 carbine assault rifle after a gunfight that killed two militants from JeM.

Militants from both groups had been sent to Afghanistan to fight alongside or train the Taliban before the U.S. withdrawal, said Lt. Col. Emron Musavi, an Indian army spokesperson in Srinagar, the capital of Kashmir.

“It can be safely assumed that they have access to the weapons left behind,” he said.

Government officials in Afghanistan and Pakistan did not respond to requests for comment.

Kashmir, a Himalayan region known for its beautiful landscapes, shares borders with India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and China. A separatist insurgency in the part of Kashmir controlled by India has killed tens of thousands of people since the 1990s and been a constant source of tension between nuclear powers India and Pakistan.

The year opened in violence as Kashmir police blamed militants for a Jan. 1 gunfire attack that killed four people in the southern village of Dhangri, followed by an explosion in the same area the next day that killed a 5-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl. At least six people were injured on Jan. 21 in two explosions in the city of Jammu.

While the U.S.-made weapons are unlikely to shift the balance of power in the Kashmir conflict, they give the Taliban a sizable reservoir of combat power potentially available to those willing and able to purchase it, said Jonathan Schroden, director of the Countering Threats and Challenges Program at the Center for Naval Analyses, a research group based outside Washington.

“When combined with the Taliban’s need for money and extant smuggling networks, that reservoir poses a substantial threat to regional actors for years to come,” he said.
 
i'm here for the dudes coming in hot to minimize it all.
200w.gif
 
I had mentioned in another thread that there are (unconfirmed) rumors Russia might be trying to buy some billions worth of arms from the Taliban. Would be interesting to have the Taliban supply Russia to curb US influence in the region, when it was the US/CIA who supplied the mujahideen to curb Soviet influence, which helped lead to the formation of the Taliban lol.
 
I had mentioned in another thread that there are (unconfirmed) rumors Russia might be trying to buy some billions worth of arms from the Taliban. Would be interesting to have the Taliban supply Russia to curb US influence in the region, when it was the US/CIA who supplied the mujahideen to curb Soviet influence, which helped lead to the formation of the Taliban lol.
I wonder what the Taliban will do with the money compared to having those arms. At least if the Russians buy them we know they'll end up destroyed in Ukraine.
 
I had mentioned in another thread that there are (unconfirmed) rumors Russia might be trying to buy some billions worth of arms from the Taliban. Would be interesting to have the Taliban supply Russia to curb US influence in the region, when it was the US/CIA who supplied the mujahideen to curb Soviet influence, which helped lead to the formation of the Taliban lol.
Pakis will not sell weapons to Russia... white non muslims ex communists.

Ofc they should have relationships with talibs.
U.S needed pakis help to assist mujahedins supplies with training and weapons....
And pakis hated Kremlin cos they were communists and.....white....
1979-1989 was period when U.S needeed assiatance from Pakistan damn a lot....

I actually know why this thread popped up. It is FSB special operation with intent to reduce public acceptance for weapons supplies for this Ukr...
 
You thought they'd give up that quickly? To me it's just proof we should leave them to their own devices unless they stage an attack on us and that we bomb them into the stone age every time they do.
Yes from talking to guys that worked with them and looking at their history.

I support that also. Stay the hell out unless they attack us.
 
You thought they'd give up that quickly? To me it's just proof we should leave them to their own devices unless they stage an attack on us and that we bomb them into the stone age every time they do.
Yeah the Taliban don't really need them. Nobody seems a threat for them at present, I thought this might happen.
 
Wouldve been the same result with Bunker Boy, who claimed he wouldve withdrew troops earlier
 
