U FIGHT CHEAP fan trend glorify recent champions for beating guys who are past it.

I'm already seeing how DDP is being hyped as the next best thing since sliced bread because he beat a Robert Whitaker with 200k miles on the odometer and because he beat Izzy who's clearly on the decline and on the verge of mental collapse. You think these guys are at their best righr niow? You think they had peak edge when DDP beat them?

I'm starting to see how this works. Guys get glory for beating up declining up ex champs in U FIGHT CHEAP. I actually like DDP. He's an absolute CHAD but he's not that good and he's not that skilled but watch him win another fight and get overhyped by the U FIGHT CHEAP marketing machine as the next GOAT MW.

Can't wait for the Joe Rogan hyper autist hyperbole about Dricus to start dropping like we are witnessing something more special than it actually is.

Dricus would probably lose to prime juiced up Nate Marquardt. Just another flavor of the month until he loses.
 
He’s not that good… he’s not that skilled?

He’s the UFC Champ. The best there is.
 
Says dude whose is on here regularly defending the worst era of mma by far. Pride sucked dick and 90% of those prowrestler bums would t make it out of todays US regional scene.
 
Whittaker and Adesanya aren't Tony Ferguson or 5 guys beating the corpse of Tyron Woodley. At least not yet.

They have mileage, but physically they look great and are only 33/35 at a heavier weight class. No catastrophic injuries.
 
Says dude whose is on here regularly defending the worst era of mma by far. Pride sucked dick and 90% of those prowrestler bums would t make it out of todays US regional scene.
you'd Be a punching bag for the multi striped competition white belts from my academy. You know as much about fighting as Fedor Emelianenko knows about Japanese major league baseball. Impoverished internet autist.
 
I like DDP but i see your point…

Stipe beat 500k miles Overeem(deflated version) and 400K mile Werdum and some of the more feeble idiots on here and of course goober Anik like to say he is a GOAT??? LMFAO

<30>
 
you'd Be a punching bag for the multi striped competition white belts from my academy. You know as much about fighting as Fedor Emelianenko knows about Japanese major league baseball. Impoverished internet autist.
Loolol I've been around real fighters trained with real fighters hell ive went out to the bar with real fighters. Unlike you clown I have a cousin who has 6 fights in the UFC and I have actually been around this sport my entire life. Your nothing more than an old bum who lets nostalgia rot his brain. Candor wouldn't make it passed Mo Usman in todays MMA it's not even the same world clueless casual.
 
I'm already seeing how DDP is being hyped as the next best thing since sliced bread because he beat a Robert Whitaker with 200k miles on the odometer and because he beat Izzy who's clearly on the decline and on the verge of mental collapse. You think these guys are at their best righr niow? You think they had peak edge when DDP beat them?

I'm starting to see how this works. Guys get glory for beating up declining up ex champs in U FIGHT CHEAP. I actually like DDP. He's an absolute CHAD but he's not that good and he's not that skilled but watch him win another fight and get overhyped by the U FIGHT CHEAP marketing machine as the next GOAT MW.

Can't wait for the Joe Rogan hyper autist hyperbole about Dricus to start dropping like we are witnessing something more special than it actually is.

Dricus would probably lose to prime juiced up Nate Marquardt. Just another flavor of the month until he loses.
TBF, lots of guys would lose to prime juiced up Marquardt. That dude is criminally underrated. I hold that win as one of Anderson’s crowning achievement's.
 
Says dude whose is on here regularly defending the worst era of mma by far. Pride sucked dick and 90% of those prowrestler bums would t make it out of todays US regional scene.
Perhaps your family can get you some help…soon.
 
Loolol I've been around real fighters trained with real fighters hell ive went out to the bar with real fighters. Unlike you clown I have a cousin who has 6 fights in the UFC and I have actually been around this sport my entire life. Your nothing more than an old bum who lets nostalgia rot his brain. Candor wouldn't make it passed Mo Usman in todays MMA it's not even the same world clueless casual.
Female fighters no doubt …you speak as if you are 12 and a young girl.
 
anyone that has ever been a UFC champ in the history of this organization has only beaten old washed up fighters, or cans, or was probably using steroids, or was in a weak era of fighters, etc etc etc etc
 
I like DDP but i see your point…

Stipe beat 500k miles Overeem(deflated version) and 400K mile Werdum and some of the more feeble idiots on here and of course goober Anik like to say he is a GOAT??? LMFAO

<30>
Shortsighted take. Werdum was being discussed on these forums as a HW GOAT following the Cain beatdown. Stipe dispatched him easily, and suddenly, he’s over the hill and old.
 
AldoStillGoat said: He’s the UFC Champ. The best there is.

DDP may be the best there is BUT...

"He's not the best there was and
He's not the best there ever will be."

Quote in honor of our fans from Canadia, and Vince STILL deserves to be spit on.
<joy>


Female fighters no doubt …you speak as if you are 12 and a young girl.
Might want to be careful responding DS, Chris Hansen could be reading that.
 
New guy ends up taking over from the old guard.

Yeah no shit Batman.
 
Perhaps your family can get you some help…soon.
Ik right someone really needs to convince me to stop wasting my time with old men who are stuck in 2002 🤣🤣🤣. We get it bro you lost every friend you ever had when blockbuster closed but that doesn't give you a right to run around and over rate a bunch of cans who flat out wouldn't make it in todays MMA.
 
