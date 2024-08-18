U FIGHT CHEAP fan trend glorify recent champions for beating guys who are past it.

Ludwig von Mises
I'm already seeing how DDP is being hyped as the next best thing since sliced bread because he beat a Robert Whitaker with 200k miles on the odometer and because he beat Izzy who's clearly on the decline and on the verge of mental collapse. You think these guys are at their best righr niow? You think they had peak edge when DDP beat them?
I'm starting to see how this works. Guys get glory for beating up declining up ex champs in U FIGHT CHEAP. I actually like DDP. He's an absolute CHAD but he's not that good and he's not that skilled but watch him win another fight and get overhyped by the U FIGHT CHEAP marketing machine as the next GOAT MW.
Can't wait for the Joe Rogan hyper autist hyperbole about Dricus to start dropping like we are witnessing something more special than it actually is.
Dricus would probably lose to prime juiced up Nate Marquardt. Just another flavor of the month until he loses.
