Tyson Looked Like A Mummy

No legs. Paul carried him . Total sham. Would not pay a dime to watch this BS.
What does the Holmes - Butterbean fight have to do with this?Paul got slapped hard in the first round and Mike just stopped throwing. A 52 year old Larry Holmes took Butterbean to school. This shit is gay.
It means Jake Paul sucks and Mike wasn't really in that much danger. He just had to stand there and not throw. He got hit harder by old Roy.What does the Holmes - Butterbean have to do with this?
Me thinks you don't know shit about boxing.It means Jake Paul sucks and Mike wasn't really in that much danger. He just had to stand there and not throw. He got hit harder by old Roy.
tyson was so old, out of it, and slow, that jake coulda ran up, put a stick it note on his back and wrote a poem.Paul was absolutely holding back with the right hand, he could have knocked him out in the 3rd round.
Right after round 6 Rosie Perez asking "Why isn't Jake Paul teeing off on Mike?" lol
Two possibilities Rosie, either white men can't jump or Jake doesn't want to.
Paul got slapped hard in the first round and Mike just stopped throwing. A 52 year old Larry Holmes took Butterbean to school. This shit is gay.
