Tyson Looked Like A Mummy

DaysOfThunder

DaysOfThunder

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 27, 2005
Messages
2,290
Reaction score
986
No legs. Paul carried him . Total sham. Would not pay a dime to watch this BS.
 
Paul was absolutely holding back with the right hand, he could have knocked him out in the 3rd round.
Right after round 6 Rosie Perez asking "Why isn't Jake Paul teeing off on Mike?" lol

Two possibilities Rosie, either white men can't jump or Jake doesn't want to.
 
Paul got slapped hard in the first round and Mike just stopped throwing. A 52 year old Larry Holmes took Butterbean to school. This shit is gay.
 
anyone who thought they were getting anything real tonight should have known better when they saw the weigh in. or when they saw tyson/rjj a few years ago. tyson is not out there looking to compete. this was a show.
 
Scott Stapp said:
Paul got slapped hard in the first round and Mike just stopped throwing. A 52 year old Larry Holmes took Butterbean to school. This shit is gay.
Click to expand...
What does the Holmes - Butterbean fight have to do with this?
 
defjaam said:
What does the Holmes - Butterbean have to do with this?
Click to expand...
It means Jake Paul sucks and Mike wasn't really in that much danger. He just had to stand there and not throw. He got hit harder by old Roy.
 
Scott Stapp said:
It means Jake Paul sucks and Mike wasn't really in that much danger. He just had to stand there and not throw. He got hit harder by old Roy.
Click to expand...
Me thinks you don't know shit about boxing.
 
I knew when Mike told that girl he doesn't care about legacy he meant that. Can't sleep with legacy but you can sleep with 30mil.

But still I don't think this fight does much to his legacy. Jake knew he fucked up picking this fight by the 3rd round. Ayahuasca wanted you to humble yourself Jake. You can tell he wants to be a decent person but also looks up to his big bro too much so he sticks with the douche routine.
 
defjaam said:
Paul was absolutely holding back with the right hand, he could have knocked him out in the 3rd round.
Right after round 6 Rosie Perez asking "Why isn't Jake Paul teeing off on Mike?" lol

Two possibilities Rosie, either white men can't jump or Jake doesn't want to.
Click to expand...
tyson was so old, out of it, and slow, that jake coulda ran up, put a stick it note on his back and wrote a poem.
 
Mike it looked like he just couldn't use his legs..
 
Scott Stapp said:
Paul got slapped hard in the first round and Mike just stopped throwing. A 52 year old Larry Holmes took Butterbean to school. This shit is gay.
Click to expand...

Larry Holmes is a big dude, with reach to go along with him and his style aged better. Peek-a-boo is super physically demanding
 
Scott Stapp said:
Paul got slapped hard in the first round and Mike just stopped throwing. A 52 year old Larry Holmes took Butterbean to school. This shit is gay.
Click to expand...

54 year old Tyson from the Jones exhibition would’ve murdered tonight’s 58 year old version. What do you expect from any 58 year old athlete?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

