Tyson Looked Like A Mummy

I knew when Mike told that girl he doesn't care about legacy he meant that. Can't sleep with legacy but you can sleep with 30mil.



But still I don't think this fight does much to his legacy. Jake knew he fucked up picking this fight by the 3rd round. Ayahuasca wanted you to humble yourself Jake. You can tell he wants to be a decent person but also looks up to his big bro too much so he sticks with the douche routine.