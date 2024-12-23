Tyson Fury shows higher fight IQ than Rountree, Hill, Jiri

> "I don't need to take him down, I will strike with him and KO him" ~ Khalil/Jamahal/Jiri> Proceed to get slumped out cold in brutal fashionOn the other hand we have the Gypsy King (world class boxer) establishing the takedown threat right off the bat, would he beat Poatan in an MMA fight? The man is seemingly a genius in the ring and the octagon, he's come a long way from being taken down by Darren Till.