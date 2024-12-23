Tyson Fury shows higher fight IQ than Rountree, Hill, Jiri

fury1.gif

> "I don't need to take him down, I will strike with him and KO him" ~ Khalil/Jamahal/Jiri
> Proceed to get slumped out cold in brutal fashion

On the other hand we have the Gypsy King (world class boxer) establishing the takedown threat right off the bat, would he beat Poatan in an MMA fight? The man is seemingly a genius in the ring and the octagon, he's come a long way from being taken down by Darren Till.
 
Now i want to see darren till take him down. Is there a video of this shit.
 
You’re right. Tyson would probably beat Alex 10/10 times in MMA.
 
> "I don't need to take him down, I will strike with him and KO him" ~ Khalil/Jamahal/Jiri
> Proceed to get slumped out cold in brutal fashion

> Proceed to get slumped out cold in brutal fashion

On the other hand we have the Gypsy King (world class boxer) establishing the takedown threat right off the bat, would he beat Poatan in an MMA fight? The man is seemingly a genius in the ring and the octagon, he's come a long way from being taken down by Darren Till.
I noticed this too when I watched the clip, thought it was cool. Also that he was so candid about his size.

And a nicely made thread and thread title too.

<RomeroSalute>
 
Lol how can ya not love Tyson Fury
He's really fun to listen to if you're only listening to how he says things and not the actual dumb shit he says. Real jovial type, and can be self-deprecating, which is refreshing in the athletic world of the uber-competetive delusional types, even when he's being uber-competetive delusional. Though that self-deprecation could also just be based in his mental illness
 
