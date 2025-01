Good luck to him and his retirement won’t have any real affect on the current HW scene. Over the last few years he held it up more than anything else. He Had a good career but didn’t actually beat many decent fighters at all, outside of wlad. His career is as much smoke and mirrors than anything rise. We’re all disappointed that a fight with Joshua never materialised, but looking at the fights/risks he took throughout his career, is anyone really surprised it’s not happening.