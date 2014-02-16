Tyson Fury is the uncrowned HW champion

He's the best, i'm convinced. He's just a natural.
Dude is totally inderrated and unappreciated in the public eye but the truth is he would demolish the Klits. Nobody wants to fight him, the whole division is shook.
Anyone agree?

P.S.
Hughie Fury is also gonna be a champ one day.
 
Apparently, he's the crowned HW champ.
 
PUO3 said:
Pretty awful troll attempt really.

But Ill play along, Id bet my house, soul, first born child, and anything else I could think of tha Wlad would beat the dog shit out of Fury.
RIP your life
 
Hey Tyson is that you?

You're a can, slow, and over hyped.

/Justsaying
 
Dfrye** said:
I think you'll find that Hughie has more talent than Tyson. He (Tyson) will never beat a Klitchko. He may win one of the multiple "World Titles" or "Interim" titles, but never the undisputed title.
Lol
 
PUO3 said:
lol
 
Wilder Knocks him Out in the First Round.
 
PUO3 said:
RIP house, soul, first born.
 
Not sure if your serious but i do agree. He wont beat Wlad, but i'd favor him over any other heavyweight right now. The Guy is 6'9" banger with very nice skills and great power. He's the best thing going in HW boxing right now imo. My only question about him is his work ethic cause he can deffo drop some weight. Sadly there was no post ko singing this time.

[YT]_dYTCr2Wf88[/YT]
 
I think you'll find that Hughie has more talent than Tyson. He (Tyson) will never beat a Klitchko. He may win one of the multiple "World Titles" or "Interim" titles, but never the undisputed title.
 
Here comes everyone, even those who dont post in this forum, to claim they were picking Fury.
 
Tyson Fury is the epitome of an all-time great. He's got the looks, the speed, the power, and the skill to become the greatest heavyweight ever. The only thing stopping him from winning the title from Wlad is Wlad's unwillingness to fight him. David Haye made the smartest decision of his career to retire instead of fighting Fury.
 
PUO3 said:
How would he do it? Wlad doesn't have the power/size advantage over him and Fury is the better boxer. The only thing that Wlad has on him is a little bit more experience in the big fights but that wouldn't matter cause Wlad would be lost since he couldn't lean on Fury and hold him down and couldn't outbox him on the outside.

Cheese said:
Wilder Knocks him Out in the First Round.
Pshhh.. Wilder has about as much as a punchers chance but not even that since Fury has a granite chin while Wilder is basically untested. Wilder would get KO'd within 6 rounds.

Buddy Revell said:
Not sure if your serious but i do agree. He wont beat Wlad, but i'd favor him over any other heavyweight right now. The Guy is 6'9" banger with very nice skills and great power. He's the best thing going in HW boxing right now imo. My only question about him is his work ethic cause he can deffo drop some weight. Sadly there was no post ko singing this time.

[YT]_dYTCr2Wf88[/YT]
MMAmouse said:
Tyson Fury is the epitome of an all-time great. He's got the looks, the speed, the power, and the skill to become the greatest heavyweight ever. The only thing stopping him from winning the title from Wlad is Wlad's unwillingness to fight him. David Haye made the smartest decision of his career to retire instead of fighting Fury.
ZroC said:
so am I
These people know what's up.
 
tyson-fury-o.gif
 
In be for gif of fury punching himself in the face



Edit: beat by a post dammit
 
Fury made Wlad look like a very old and tired man. Nothing major happened the whole fight. I would love to see Fury beat the snit out of David Haye and or Shannon The Cannon Briggs. To me, Briggs poses the bigger threat. He can knock anyone in the world out within two or three rds, of course that's if he lands flush and knocks his opponent out.However, congrats to Tyson Fury and I cant wait to see who he takes on next.
 
I will give him credit that he has improved but still no where near the top. It was a shame the Haye fight fell through but Haye has no heart anyway.
 
Frank23 said:
Yet, you turned down 2 MILLION FRIKN DOLLARS TO FIGHT A OLD, WASHED UP FORMER HW Champ Shannon Briggs. That is pathetic. He fights unknowns, Beyonce is a joke.
 
Also, Fury absolutely destroys Wilder. Wider doesnt stand a chance.
 
He's actually pretty good when he fights, and doesn't fuck around. He can box or pressure fairly well. I think the Cunningham fight threw people off, because he fucked around so much.

Will he beat Wlad? No. Wlad is too skilled for him or anyone else in the division right now.
 
315MMAFighter said:
Yet, you turned down 2 MILLION FRIKN DOLLARS TO FIGHT A OLD, WASHED UP FORMER HW Champ Shannon Briggs. That is pathetic. He fights unknowns, Beyonce is a joke.
Lol at all of this.
 
