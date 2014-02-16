Tyson Fury is the uncrowned HW champion

PUO3 said: Pretty awful troll attempt really.



But Ill play along, Id bet my house, soul, first born child, and anything else I could think of tha Wlad would beat the dog shit out of Fury.

Cheese said: Wilder Knocks him Out in the First Round.

Buddy Revell said: Not sure if your serious but i do agree. He wont beat Wlad, but i'd favor him over any other heavyweight right now. The Guy is 6'9" banger with very nice skills and great power. He's the best thing going in HW boxing right now imo. My only question about him is his work ethic cause he can deffo drop some weight. Sadly there was no post ko singing this time.

[YT]_dYTCr2Wf88[/YT]



[YT]_dYTCr2Wf88[/YT] Click to expand...

MMAmouse said: Tyson Fury is the epitome of an all-time great. He's got the looks, the speed, the power, and the skill to become the greatest heavyweight ever. The only thing stopping him from winning the title from Wlad is Wlad's unwillingness to fight him. David Haye made the smartest decision of his career to retire instead of fighting Fury.

How would he do it? Wlad doesn't have the power/size advantage over him and Fury is the better boxer. The only thing that Wlad has on him is a little bit more experience in the big fights but that wouldn't matter cause Wlad would be lost since he couldn't lean on Fury and hold him down and couldn't outbox him on the outside.Pshhh.. Wilder has about as much as a punchers chance but not even that since Fury has a granite chin while Wilder is basically untested. Wilder would get KO'd within 6 rounds.These people know what's up.