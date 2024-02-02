BoxerMaurits
God damnit
Right.Postponed is more accurate
The Wilder who has won 1 of his last 4? WhyLet Usyk get some ring time in vs Wilder
Wilder does not deserve that lolLet Usyk get some ring time in vs Wilder
I’d be surprised if Usyk took that I believe that’s a tougher fight despite majority opinion..Hrgovic is a puncher and has a chin he doesn’t give up and can fight on very weird angles he’s also been active he looked very sharp punches despite poor opposition last time . It’s risky and imop puts the undisputed fight at risk more then other guys available .Usyk vs Hrgovic ?
Hrgovic is dangerous fight and Usyk team might not want it. But it's the IBF that has a long time of pushing for that fight and it's why it might happen.
Call me crazy but I'm taking Hrgovic and he turns this entire circus upside down …lol
Apparently he's gonna fight Hrgovic on the same date. Usyk is still ready for Feb 17th