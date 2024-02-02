News Tyson Fury is OUT against Oleksandr Usyk on Feb. 17

Those guys saying Fury would find a way out were right . Last time this fight was postponed or pushed back they said Fury suffered a cut from Ngannou and he didn’t have a scratch on him but some bruising. Lol
 
Let Usyk get some ring time in vs Wilder
 
"several months" for a cut
 
🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬 🤬

fuck this shit. SERIOUSLY?????

fucking strip the Gypsy Duck and let people have a real HW championship fight
 
MMALOPEZ said:
Usyk vs Hrgovic ?
I’d be surprised if Usyk took that I believe that’s a tougher fight despite majority opinion..Hrgovic is a puncher and has a chin he doesn’t give up and can fight on very weird angles he’s also been active he looked very sharp punches despite poor opposition last time . It’s risky and imop puts the undisputed fight at risk more then other guys available .
 
Staged af. Massive duck. For the billionth time against Usyk.
 
Deaths Head said:
Hrgovic is dangerous fight and Usyk team might not want it. But it's the IBF that has a long time of pushing for that fight and it's why it might happen.
 
Badr Hari said:
Call me crazy but I’m taking Hrgovic and he turns this entire circus upside down …lol
 
Deaths Head said:
Apparently he's gonna fight Hrgovic on the same date. Usyk is still ready for Feb 17th
 
