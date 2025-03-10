Rumored Tyson Fury coming out of Retirement

BoxerMaurits

BoxerMaurits

The Dutchman
Platinum Member
Joined
Aug 27, 2020
Messages
13,302
Reaction score
46,295
Against who?👇🏽




UPDATE:




UPDATE 2:

 
Last edited:
Yay, more herky jerky movement while not looking good nor being exciting.

Hasnt he retired and unretired a few times now?
 
You are not considered retired unless you've been out of the sport for lets say, 5 years.
After that, you can be considered "coming out of retirement"
 
i swear i didn't even know he retired. this is what, 3rd time in 2 years?

and if i'd known, i'd fully expect him to "come back" within a year.
 
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Please actually retire and take your unhinged, obnoxious, embarrassment of a father with you. Peter Fury can stay.
Click to expand...
honestly, i quite enjoy fury's banter and random shenanigans. he can be a funny man. old man fury has also had some solid lines over the years.

it's the horseshit they pull behind the scenes that bugs me. pretending they want fights, signin fights they know won't happen, failing doping tests and suing the agency... that part i despise.

but overall they're quite entertaining, as long as you don't take them too seriously.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Fury vs Kabayal.
Who would win?

Click to expand...


Honestly this is a tough fight for fury. I’m sure he’d be favourite, but I’m not sure I’d favour him at this point. Kabayal has really impressed me these last 3 fights. I also think there is next to no chance that this will happen unless it’s for a title (not interim). And even if it is for a belt, I still don’t see it happening
 
Last edited:
Kovalev's Man Bag said:
Please actually retire and take your unhinged, obnoxious, embarrassment of a father with you. Peter Fury can stay.
Click to expand...
Hes actually fun to watch.
The ring walks, the style, hes entertaining.

Usyk not so much.
Usyk is the Tim Duncan of Boxing.
 
Mujeriego said:
Hes actually fun to watch.
The ring walks, the style, hes entertaining.

Usyk not so much.
Usyk is the Tim Duncan of Boxing.
Click to expand...
Yeah, his fight with Wlad was a barn burner. I'd much rather see a small heavyweight (natural cruiserweight) like Usyk walk down and beat the shit out of huge heavyweights like him.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,183
Messages
57,514,441
Members
175,736
Latest member
StandingBodyElbow

Share this page

Back
Top