Tyson Foods’ Iowa pork plant to permanently close, over 1,200 jobs affected Tyson Foods announced Monday that it will stop operating its pork plant in Perry, Iowa. The site reportedly has a workforce of more than 1,200 people.

Thousands Boycott Tyson Foods Amid Plan To Hire 42,000 Asylum Seekers In New York Angry campaigners are urging shoppers to boycott Tyson Foods and its products amid its new move to hire thousands of asylum seekers. The food company has shut down more of its poultry and meat plants across the U.S., including facilities in Iowa, Virginia, and Arkansas, which employed over 2,000...

Tyson Foods hoping to hire over 40K immigrants for labor-manufacturing jobs: report Tyson Foods says it’s eager to hire over 40,000 asylum-seekers and migrants arriving in the United States, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Tyson Foods says it’s eager to hire over 40,000 asylum-seekers and migrants arriving in the United States, according to a report from Bloomberg.The multinational food conglomerate is allegedly hoping to hire personnel from the massive influx of migrants coming into the country from South and Central America.They’re very, very loyal,” Tyson human resources leader Garrett Dolan said in a statement to the outlet.“They’ve been uprooted and what they want is stability — what they want is a sense of belonging.”“We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them,” Dolan said.Angry campaigners are urging shoppers to boycott Tyson Foods and its products amid its new move to hire thousands of asylum seekers. The food company has shut down more of its poultry and meat plants across the U.S., including facilities in Iowa, Virginia, and Arkansas, which employed over 2,000 people.Tyson Foods has recently hired dozens of immigrants, with the offer including immigration lawyers. The boycott is motivated by the fear that immigrants are replacing Americans for low-grade jobs. Statistics have also shown that there's a significant. decrease in the number of native-born Americans in the blue-collar workforce.America First Legal and many campaigners are pushing for a boycott of Tyson Foods and its products. The boycott is due to the company's recent closures of multiple poultry and meat processing plants in Iowa, Indiana, Virginia, Arkansas, and Missouri. The closures are because Tyson plans to hire thousands of asylum seekers in New York, a move that is extremely controversial among Americans.I thought leftists said illegals don't devalue wages and work only jobs Americans won't?I hope this boycott gets bigger than the Bud Light one this is insane.