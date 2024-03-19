Social Tyson Foods plans to hire over 40k asylum seekers after firing more than 1,200 Americans many people are boycotting the company

White Whale

White Whale

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Feb 25, 2006
Messages
5,502
Reaction score
9,694
www.foxbusiness.com

Tyson Foods’ Iowa pork plant to permanently close, over 1,200 jobs affected

Tyson Foods announced Monday that it will stop operating its pork plant in Perry, Iowa. The site reportedly has a workforce of more than 1,200 people.
www.foxbusiness.com www.foxbusiness.com

www.yahoo.com

Thousands Boycott Tyson Foods Amid Plan To Hire 42,000 Asylum Seekers In New York

Angry campaigners are urging shoppers to boycott Tyson Foods and its products amid its new move to hire thousands of asylum seekers. The food company has shut down more of its poultry and meat plants across the U.S., including facilities in Iowa, Virginia, and Arkansas, which employed over 2,000...
www.yahoo.com www.yahoo.com

nypost.com

Tyson Foods hoping to hire over 40K immigrants for labor-manufacturing jobs: report

Tyson Foods says it’s eager to hire over 40,000 asylum-seekers and migrants arriving in the United States, according to a report from Bloomberg.
nypost.com nypost.com


Tyson Foods says it’s eager to hire over 40,000 asylum-seekers and migrants arriving in the United States, according to a report from Bloomberg.

The multinational food conglomerate is allegedly hoping to hire personnel from the massive influx of migrants coming into the country from South and Central America.

They’re very, very loyal,” Tyson human resources leader Garrett Dolan said in a statement to the outlet.

“They’ve been uprooted and what they want is stability — what they want is a sense of belonging.”

“We would like to employ another 42,000 if we could find them,” Dolan said.

Angry campaigners are urging shoppers to boycott Tyson Foods and its products amid its new move to hire thousands of asylum seekers. The food company has shut down more of its poultry and meat plants across the U.S., including facilities in Iowa, Virginia, and Arkansas, which employed over 2,000 people.

Tyson Foods has recently hired dozens of immigrants, with the offer including immigration lawyers. The boycott is motivated by the fear that immigrants are replacing Americans for low-grade jobs. Statistics have also shown that there's a significant. decrease in the number of native-born Americans in the blue-collar workforce.

America First Legal and many campaigners are pushing for a boycott of Tyson Foods and its products. The boycott is due to the company's recent closures of multiple poultry and meat processing plants in Iowa, Indiana, Virginia, Arkansas, and Missouri. The closures are because Tyson plans to hire thousands of asylum seekers in New York, a move that is extremely controversial among Americans.

I thought leftists said illegals don't devalue wages and work only jobs Americans won't?

I hope this boycott gets bigger than the Bud Light one this is insane.
 
Gotta do something to try and get these fucking meat prices back down
 
Flood the country with illegals, subsidize them on the taxpayer dime. Eventually have them take American jobs. The plan is coming to fruition for the elite and the political class
 
syct23 said:
TS changes Asylum Seekers to Illegals…
Click to expand...
612c5ca2a6ea3c0a2034d35c5fcaa787.gif
 
AWilder said:
Does this really make sense to you? Tyson is firing 1200 people and replacing them with 42,000 people?
Click to expand...
Let's say they've unobstructed a number of conspicuous blockages and thence expect a booming business.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Migrants are being raped at Mexico border as they await entry to US
2 3
Replies
40
Views
2K
SammyPops
SammyPops

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,294
Messages
55,269,754
Members
174,714
Latest member
electro

Share this page

Back
Top