BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,677
- Reaction score
- 43,701
I wonder what Tyrone Spong will look like after three years away from competition.
Feels like a waste of his last prime years to just sit on the sidelines waiting for a massive paycheck instead of fighting regularly.
No doubt there were (and still are) plenty of solid opportunities for him in Kickboxing, Boxing, and even MMA.
At one point, he was lined up to fight Oleksandr Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Andrew Tabiti on major Boxing cards.
I know GLORY Kickboxing has been negotiating with Spong for a long time but couldn’t reach a financial agreement. Some big MMA promotions probably also made offers, yet nothing has happened since his MMA-fight against Sergei Kharitonov in 2022.
It’s a shame to see such a legendary career stall like that.
At 39 years old, let’s see what Spong has left when he takes on UFC-veteran Sam Alvey for the Karate Combat Heavyweight Championship on May 2nd:
Feels like a waste of his last prime years to just sit on the sidelines waiting for a massive paycheck instead of fighting regularly.
No doubt there were (and still are) plenty of solid opportunities for him in Kickboxing, Boxing, and even MMA.
At one point, he was lined up to fight Oleksandr Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Andrew Tabiti on major Boxing cards.
I know GLORY Kickboxing has been negotiating with Spong for a long time but couldn’t reach a financial agreement. Some big MMA promotions probably also made offers, yet nothing has happened since his MMA-fight against Sergei Kharitonov in 2022.
It’s a shame to see such a legendary career stall like that.
At 39 years old, let’s see what Spong has left when he takes on UFC-veteran Sam Alvey for the Karate Combat Heavyweight Championship on May 2nd:
@Liverkick-king56
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Siver!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin
@samuelsoncast
@StonedLemur
@GreenGorilla
@Trabaho
@Tayski
@Platinum
@BFoe
@ChimRichalds
@Eternalwarriorking
@Langinbang187
@drbolony
@cereal gan
@Caicara
@Robbocop
@OldBoy91
@PaddyO'malley
@Blanqa Blanqua
@IronGolem007
@ThereIsNoSpoon
@BroRogan
@CatchtheseHands
@Mohawk Banditó
@Sasha
@Icanseeu
@Ace70 V2
@Paolo Delutis
@FrappeDuRocma
@SalvadorAllende
@Doughie99
@MCDojoMMA
@Pancake Sprawl
@Wormwood
@Sanctus
@Richard Fannin
@KID Yamamoto
@John12
@careto
@Dirty Frank
@UFCIsNOTRigged
@Jean-MMA
@ExitLUPin
@John makfresshi
@ICHEERTHEBULL
@Bobby Boulders
@World eater
@legedema
@TempleoftheDog
@KDR by RNC
@don't ask
@TJ Dillashank
@wwkirk
@MarloStanfield
@TXstriker
@Dr. Rose
@xhaydenx
@Davidjacksonjones
@TCE
@Milenkovic
@jeff7b9
@WoozyFailGuy
@Poirierfan
@Ares Black
@Simple Southerner
@Prince Nephilim
@TorontoTO
@Siver!
@deanambrose
@textwarrior
@Iroh
@Killer Kadoogan
@spinup
@Koala
@Koya
@Trupsi
@amok attitude
@Rum that Chimay-Leffe
@I.Broke.The.Bat!
@Gohel
@frontkick1
@Bubzeh
@Gamer007
@pride_rules
@Thesnake101
@Frode Falch
@Dillydilly
@Substance Abuse
@Doctor Grudge
@helax
@VinceF
@Reb
@HHJ
@Banana Tree's Nemesis
@mjfan23
@aerius
@Thundarr
@GordoBarraBJJ
@Schoolboy Q
@balkanbomber85
@Th3 Gr38 1
@GolovKing
@Travis Alexander
@Bushwhacker B
@Sms_productions713
@stronghulk
@sandokan83
@Number 8
@Pepy
@TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle
@Overeem
@ColombianFist
@dog y
@Prick_Flair
@Marko Polo
@ryun253
@2004 account
@MEAN357
@The_Renaissance
@C0NCH3TO
@FlowchartRog
@cmw43
@JonnyBonesPharmacist
@haysus31
@Young Calf Kick
@Rizin
@RicardinhoPT
@Kowboy On Sherdog
@TacticalTijs
@GiganticMeat
@Luthien
@Speedy1
@markys00
@that Indian
@legedema
@weaselkenievil
@Neck&Neck
@TriangleMonkey
@Buff
@Reach4theSky
@SenorFranko
@Jonny Ninja
@Kovalev's "Man Bag"
@MMALOPEZ
@svmr_db
@Violent Violin