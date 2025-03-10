  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Tyrone Spong returns to competition against Karate Combat heavyweight champion Sam Alvey at KC54 on May 2

Who wins?

  • Tyrone Spong

    Votes: 2 100.0%

  • Sam Alvey

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    2
I wonder what Tyrone Spong will look like after three years away from competition.

Feels like a waste of his last prime years to just sit on the sidelines waiting for a massive paycheck instead of fighting regularly.
No doubt there were (and still are) plenty of solid opportunities for him in Kickboxing, Boxing, and even MMA.

At one point, he was lined up to fight Oleksandr Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Andrew Tabiti on major Boxing cards.
I know GLORY Kickboxing has been negotiating with Spong for a long time but couldn’t reach a financial agreement. Some big MMA promotions probably also made offers, yet nothing has happened since his MMA-fight against Sergei Kharitonov in 2022.
It’s a shame to see such a legendary career stall like that.

At 39 years old, let’s see what Spong has left when he takes on UFC-veteran Sam Alvey for the Karate Combat Heavyweight Championship on May 2nd:







Also, in other news (take this with a grain of salt), but according to this source (no idea how credible they are or where they got this from), Karate Combat is supposedly in talks with Badr Hari after he decided not to extend his contract with GLORY.

Their CEO, Asim Zaidi, is reportedly interested in signing the Moroccan Kickboxing legend:

 
I wonder if his leg is the reason he stopped fighting regulary. Though he did boxing and than just stopped.
Tyrone looks different. Like he had 3 kids and isn't interested in hurting anyone.
This just a easy opponent good pay opportunity. That hair.
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Click to expand...

Look at that shirt. I feel like he knows the joke

Trabaho said:
I wonder if his leg is the reason he stopped fighting regulary. Though he did boxing and than just stopped.
Tyrone looks different. Like he had 3 kids and isn't interested in hurting anyone.
This just a easy opponent good pay opportunity. That hair.
Click to expand...
Not interested in hurting people AND has that hair? Oh god, Spong has gone full Bendo
 
