I wonder what Tyrone Spong will look like after three years away from competition.Feels like a waste of his last prime years to just sit on the sidelines waiting for a massive paycheck instead of fighting regularly.No doubt there were (and still are) plenty of solid opportunities for him in Kickboxing, Boxing, and even MMA.At one point, he was lined up to fight Oleksandr Usyk, Andy Ruiz Jr. and Andrew Tabiti on major Boxing cards.I know GLORY Kickboxing has been negotiating with Spong for a long time but couldn’t reach a financial agreement. Some big MMA promotions probably also made offers, yet nothing has happened since his MMA-fight against Sergei Kharitonov in 2022.It’s a shame to see such a legendary career stall like that.At 39 years old, let’s see what Spong has left when he takes on UFC-veteran Sam Alvey for the Karate Combat Heavyweight Championship on May 2nd: