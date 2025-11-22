Media Tyron Woodley: Islam is still in the shadow of Khabib

He's kind of right.

How do you get out of the shadow of statistically both the most dominant fighter and coach ever. A guy who is about to pass Conor with over 40 million IG followers?

Islam kills Woodley though.

Tyron Woodley: Islam Makhachev 'still in the shadow' of Khabib

Tyron Woodley isn't ready to separate Islam Makhachev's name from his mentor's.
"He's still in the shadow of Khabib," Woodley said in an interview with NewBettingSites. "When I hear Islam, I can't think of Islam by himself. When I hear the word Islam, I think of Khabib. First thing you say is Khabib's prodigy. That's all I'm thinking of – even now.

"He didn't beat me for a welterweight championship. He didn't beat Georges St. Pierre. No disrespect to the guy, but he's still fairly unknown internationally as a fighter. It was (Della Maddalena's) first ever title defense and it was a style made in heaven for Islam. I feel like he's still in the shadows of Khabib."
 
Southpoor97 said:
Followers don’t really mean the same when they are majority from a certain part of the world with no means
64q7io.gif
 
Click to expand...
Woodley putting his name next to GSP bahahahaha
 
Well he's only just become champion and he's had two underwhelming performances in the UFC too (Khabib had one as well).
 
Last edited:
If Islam does better ground and pound, Khabib would have nothing on him
 
but he's still fairly unknown internationally as a fighter.

That is bs from Woodley, Islam is way more famous than him at his prime.
 
Makhachev has surpassed Khabib both at LW and overall.
He's also a way more complete fighter with a more diverse submission game.
 
LOL, no.

He was already ahead of 13 fights in the pros/Al Iaquinta title Khabibi..........that win and title just put him in another league.

Khabibi the fat man had trouble making weight every fight. Islam just went up to his proper home like a man and got shit done.

Khabib's entire resume and aura is by most logical regards, a complete myth (literally look at it and understand it). Completely cherry picked garbage.
 
Stagliano said:
He may not have GSP accolades but I don't see Islam doing to Woodley what he has done to JDM. He's a way better wrestlers, stronger and more explosive than that last.
Nah, Woodley have timidly backed up got taken down and subbed easy by Islam.
 
Woodley is a joke and simply jealous. He'd better explain how he's so mentally weak and quit during his fights so many times.
 
SamuraiBro said:
Nah, Woodley have timidly backed up got taken down and subbed easy by Islam.
Nah I'm talking about 2016 Woodley. He could blitz him like against Lawler or Koscheck. Plus I think that Islam would have some respect for Tyron's strenght and wrestling.
 
Woodley was also a right place right moment type of champion
He's no GSP or Usman
He should not make fun of GDM
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
If Islam does better ground and pound, Khabib would have nothing on him
Not just ground and pound, fight iq, chin, confidence, killer instinct, top control, explosive strength, superior grappling ect.

The only thing Islam has is striking technique but more time on the feet has gotten him knocked out, beat up, dropped, bloodied, no fathers plan ect... arguably a liability for that smothering style.

omawho402 said:
Islam has clearly surpassed Khabib. He is the better fighter, aside from one slip up against Martins. Double champ and better resume. He is Khabib 2.0 with striking upgrades. And he didn't dip out early like Khabib.
Islam doesn't even agree. He's been in life and death battles with Barnoui, Wade, Volk, Poirier ect... took more damage in those fights than Khabib has in his full career... the Dustin fight alone even.

Freely admits Khabib is better.

Tell me when Khabib has ever looked like this.


Screenshot-2025-11-22-073054.png

img[
 
Im a huge Khabib stan but no, Islam is not in his shadow, he has forged his own path.
 
