He's kind of right.
How do you get out of the shadow of statistically both the most dominant fighter and coach ever. A guy who is about to pass Conor with over 40 million IG followers?
Islam kills Woodley though.
"He's still in the shadow of Khabib," Woodley said in an interview with NewBettingSites. "When I hear Islam, I can't think of Islam by himself. When I hear the word Islam, I think of Khabib. First thing you say is Khabib's prodigy. That's all I'm thinking of – even now.
"He didn't beat me for a welterweight championship. He didn't beat Georges St. Pierre. No disrespect to the guy, but he's still fairly unknown internationally as a fighter. It was (Della Maddalena's) first ever title defense and it was a style made in heaven for Islam. I feel like he's still in the shadows of Khabib."
Tyron Woodley: Islam Makhachev 'still in the shadow' of Khabib
Tyron Woodley isn't ready to separate Islam Makhachev's name from his mentor's.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
