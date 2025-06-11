Tyreek Hill will run 100m Friday

As a HS kid he ran a 10.19, he could have ran faster in the NCAA if more serious about it. He knew football was his $$$$$$$$.



Tons of fast footballers can run with world class sprinters in a 40. But......you have to have "speed endurance" to run a 100m. That is what seperates sprinters from fast footballers. Sprinters must train to gain that speed endurance, footballers don't.



Obviously Hill hasn't been training to run 100m, (repeat 300's). So I do expect to see him get out well and in the race up to 60ish, but......will struggle trying to sustain his topend (lack of speed endurance does that). So.....10.35ish seems about right.



While in high school he also ran a 20.14 200m, at that time it was the second fastest (20.13 Roy Martin) ever by a HS kid.



While at Garden City JC he ran a 9.9windy being the second fastest JCer, only Coffeyvilles Canadian Andre DeGrasse (soon to be Olympic gold 200m) was faster.



Hill a stud running back in college.