Officers pulled over Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, on Jan. 7.

Authorities in Tennessee are preparing for the release of police officer body cam footage of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening and called Nichols’ death "heinous, reckless and inhumane," cautioning people not to react violently after seeing the footage.

"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity towards another individual," Davis said, saying the five officers and others who were involved in his death "failed our community, and they failed the Nichols family. That is beyond regrettable."

I saw someone on the news say the video is worst than the Rodney King beating. Sure sounds like it if all 5 cops have been fired and charged with 2nd degree murder before the video has even been released. They say he was tasered and beaten to where a bone was sticking through his skin. The video is supposed to be released tomorrow.

 
Terry Noonan said:
Wonder if the deceased fought the officers or if they just decided to beat someone up for no reason. I’m sure it’s the later.
Yeah, I want to see what led up to it. He was 29 and they say he was stopped and then fled.
There are planned protests when the video is released tomorrow. I hope they don't riot/burn/loot or cause other property damage in Memphis.
 
I don't know much about the details of what happened but I want to see the video.

Obviously, goes without saying, cops should not be 5v1ing a guy to death unless he had a weapon and was actually a threat to kill someone.
 
Saw this on Twitter:

So my mom is a nurse at a childrens hospital in Memphis. Several cops double dip and work security at this hospital when they aren’t working their regular police job. My mom spoke to one of them on Monday and just asked if he could tell her what’s all going on with the situation. He told her it’s going be bad and that they took turns holding the guys head up and kicking it like it was a field
goal. They tazed and pepper sprayed him before beating the crap out of him. He also told her he couldn’t confirm this to be accurate but the rumor going around the MPD was nichols was sleeping with one of the guys wives and that’s what this was all about.

Im not stating this to be fact but it’s just what my mom told me the cop told her.


 

Well the photos of him in the hospital support the field goal kicking. And that would explain why they beat the fuck out of him.
 

However this seems so extreme it's almost unbelievable
 

If (IF IF IF) that's true, those charges will be upped to first degree murder for sure. And it's sick. An execution, but a drawn out one where maximum pain is inflicted.
 

From who?

No offense, but hard to take that seriously, especially if it was from some random account.

However, would make sense why they were so savagely beating on him..
 
deadshot138 said:
However this seems so extreme it's almost unbelievable
It does but it's got to be pretty bad if they fired all 5 cops before the public even see's the footage.
I'm sure the truth will come out sooner rather than later.
 
mkess101 said:
If (IF IF IF) that's true, those charges will be upped to first degree murder for sure. And it's sick. An execution, but a drawn out one where maximum pain is inflicted.
Yeah I wouldn't be surprised if the charges change once the public sees the video.
 
First, don’t move or merge this thread. This story is going to be the next floyd. There are so many issues to make this one interesting. Race being the number one-but it’s the race of the cops that is driving this one.

Without seeing the video, I already know this one is bad, just how bad will be revealed by the video.

So, we have an unarmed man beaten by five cops. Even if he is fighting with them, you have 5 on 1, so you can’t go all out and fight as hard as if there were only two cops. One of the graham factors in graham v Connor is the number of cops vs number of suspects. This means you can’t use the amount of force you could get away with if there is one or two cops. Another graham factor(there are 7) is if the suspect is fleeing or fighting with police.

So, without seeing the video, I am guessing this one is bad. Yes, the guy ran from police. Incredibly stupid, but now “fear of police” has become a legitimate excuse for fleeing from officers despite the incredibly small number of cases(Daniel shaver and philando Castile and amidiallo) are the only three I can recall. There was one guy that got shot after being told to get his license in s Carolina iirc-but he lived. So his behavior is being justified as in “see, he did have a legit reason to run.” But I say that had he not run, he would 100% be alive still.

What to pay attention to is the race of the officers. It is already making the rounds on twitter that if the cops were white, they wouldn’t have been charged this quickly. I think this is an indication that the video is so damning and has absolutely nothing to do with the race of the officers. If anything, I think white officers would be criticized more harshly and race would be a bigger factor besides the prerequisite of victim being black. With five black officers, it’s so much tougher to claim race was a factor. They are still saying policing in general is racist.

another issue is the sheer amount of charges especially kidnapping and oppression. The kidnapping would only apply if the victim was stopped illegally and did nothing to warrant force and seizure of his 4th amendment rights(all use of force is a 4th seizure) and I have never heard of an “oppression” charge

Just fyi, the graham factors to consider are:

Nature of the crime-violent vs non
Suspect fleeing or fighting with police
Number of officers/suspects
Armed or unarmed
Size of offender/cops
Suspect known to fight or has special skills
Environmental factors/elements-terrain, weather, lighting (in the case of a shooting)
 
mkess101 said:
If (IF IF IF) that's true, those charges will be upped to first degree murder for sure. And it's sick. An execution, but a drawn out one where maximum pain is inflicted.
I would in no way consider this an “execution.” People that claim this have never seen an actual execution. This man was severely beaten but I simply do not believe they meant for him to die. There’s easier ways to accomplish the goal of killing him if they really wanted him dead.
 
