Spounman
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 26, 2017
- Messages
- 18,121
- Reaction score
- 27,345
Officers pulled over Nichols, a 29-year-old black man, on Jan. 7.
Authorities in Tennessee are preparing for the release of police officer body cam footage of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening and called Nichols’ death "heinous, reckless and inhumane," cautioning people not to react violently after seeing the footage.
"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity towards another individual," Davis said, saying the five officers and others who were involved in his death "failed our community, and they failed the Nichols family. That is beyond regrettable."
I saw someone on the news say the video is worst than the Rodney King beating. Sure sounds like it if all 5 cops have been fired and charged with 2nd degree murder before the video has even been released. They say he was tasered and beaten to where a bone was sticking through his skin. The video is supposed to be released tomorrow.
Authorities in Tennessee are preparing for the release of police officer body cam footage of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man who died three days after a traffic stop on Jan. 7.
Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn Davis gave an address Wednesday evening and called Nichols’ death "heinous, reckless and inhumane," cautioning people not to react violently after seeing the footage.
"This is not just a professional failing. This is a failing of basic humanity towards another individual," Davis said, saying the five officers and others who were involved in his death "failed our community, and they failed the Nichols family. That is beyond regrettable."
I saw someone on the news say the video is worst than the Rodney King beating. Sure sounds like it if all 5 cops have been fired and charged with 2nd degree murder before the video has even been released. They say he was tasered and beaten to where a bone was sticking through his skin. The video is supposed to be released tomorrow.
Last edited: