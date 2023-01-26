First, don’t move or merge this thread. This story is going to be the next floyd. There are so many issues to make this one interesting. Race being the number one-but it’s the race of the cops that is driving this one.



Without seeing the video, I already know this one is bad, just how bad will be revealed by the video.



So, we have an unarmed man beaten by five cops. Even if he is fighting with them, you have 5 on 1, so you can’t go all out and fight as hard as if there were only two cops. One of the graham factors in graham v Connor is the number of cops vs number of suspects. This means you can’t use the amount of force you could get away with if there is one or two cops. Another graham factor(there are 7) is if the suspect is fleeing or fighting with police.



So, without seeing the video, I am guessing this one is bad. Yes, the guy ran from police. Incredibly stupid, but now “fear of police” has become a legitimate excuse for fleeing from officers despite the incredibly small number of cases(Daniel shaver and philando Castile and amidiallo) are the only three I can recall. There was one guy that got shot after being told to get his license in s Carolina iirc-but he lived. So his behavior is being justified as in “see, he did have a legit reason to run.” But I say that had he not run, he would 100% be alive still.



What to pay attention to is the race of the officers. It is already making the rounds on twitter that if the cops were white, they wouldn’t have been charged this quickly. I think this is an indication that the video is so damning and has absolutely nothing to do with the race of the officers. If anything, I think white officers would be criticized more harshly and race would be a bigger factor besides the prerequisite of victim being black. With five black officers, it’s so much tougher to claim race was a factor. They are still saying policing in general is racist.



another issue is the sheer amount of charges especially kidnapping and oppression. The kidnapping would only apply if the victim was stopped illegally and did nothing to warrant force and seizure of his 4th amendment rights(all use of force is a 4th seizure) and I have never heard of an “oppression” charge



Just fyi, the graham factors to consider are:



Nature of the crime-violent vs non

Suspect fleeing or fighting with police

Number of officers/suspects

Armed or unarmed

Size of offender/cops

Suspect known to fight or has special skills

Environmental factors/elements-terrain, weather, lighting (in the case of a shooting)