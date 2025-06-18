Typically masculine things you don't agree with

What are some behaviors or traits that society sees as "masculine" that you don't understand?



For me drinking is one. I used to drink a lot in my 20s but never saw it as a masculine thing. When I started to replace alcohol with working out to fill the void, guys would call me a pussy because I wanted to end my night early so I can hit the gym the next morning. How is putting poison in your body make you more masculine than getting physically stronger? Seems to me you're making yourself weaker and therefore less of man.



Having kids is another. Being a good father is one thing but some people think simply having kids alone is what makes you a man. There are plenty of dead beats with multiple baby mommas in the lower echelons of society and I wouldn't say those guys are more man than a single child less guy who has a career. By this metric I'd be more of a man if I just nutted in all the chicks I've banged with no regard for the consequences.