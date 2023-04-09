US army sergeant found guilty of murdering BLM protester in Austin

Texas governor moves to pardon Daniel Perry, who was convicted of shooting Garrett Foster during rally in 2020

However, Texas’s Republican extremist governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday Texas governor moves to pardon Daniel Perry, who was convicted of shooting Garrett Foster during rally in 2020However, Texas’s Republican extremist governor Greg Abbott said on Saturday on Twitter that he was already working on pardoning Perry from his conviction, which he called an attempted jury nullification of Texas’s self-defense law. Click to expand...





Another message that Perry sent on 31 May 2020



During the trial, Austin police detective William Bursley testified about evidence found on Perry’s cell phone. Part of the evidence In one message, Perry wrote: “No protesters go near me or my car” and “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters,” the Austin television news outlet KTBC reported Another message that Perry sent on 31 May 2020 said : “I might have to kill a few people on my way to work they are rioting outside my apartment complex.” A few days later, Perry commented on a Facebook post of a video titled “Protesters Looters Get Shot San Antonio Texas”, writing, “glad someone finally did something”.During the trial, Austin police detective William Bursley testified about evidence found on Perry’s cell phone. Part of the evidence included online searches for “protest tonight”, “protesters in Seattle gets shot”, “riot shootouts” and “protests in Dallas live”. Click to expand...

Cliffs- White uber driver murders black BLM protestor and shot him- White uber driver plowed his car through the crowd- White uber driver was found to look up online where protesters were- Past social media posts says White uber driver threatened to kill protestors and glad protestors get shot- Jury convicts White uber driver as guilty- Abbot says he will pardon ASAPYep, in Texas, you can murder BLM protestors and get away with itHeres his social media posts