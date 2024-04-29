Rhood
Abbott's post came in response to a journalist's video of an alligator that a resident spotted while fishing in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.
"Local resident, Luis De La Torre, came across an alligator while fishing this morning at the Rio Grande," Auden B. Cabello's post said. "Previous sightings of alligators have been confirmed by Border Patrol."
Greg Abbott issues deadly alligator warning to migrants
The Texas governor wrote on social media that migrants should cross the Rio Grande "at your own risk."
