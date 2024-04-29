International TX Governor warns illegals that Mexican Gators will bite their head off if they cross the Rio Grande

Abbott's post came in response to a journalist's video of an alligator that a resident spotted while fishing in the Rio Grande in Eagle Pass.
"Local resident, Luis De La Torre, came across an alligator while fishing this morning at the Rio Grande," Auden B. Cabello's post said. "Previous sightings of alligators have been confirmed by Border Patrol."

Greg Abbott issues deadly alligator warning to migrants

The Texas governor wrote on social media that migrants should cross the Rio Grande "at your own risk."
Deorum said:
That's fantastic. The American Alligator is an icon and one of the greatest apex predators in the western hemisphere. Look at sheer confidence in its stride. 😎



🐊
True relic from the age of dinosaurs

It was weird to move from Colorado to the Texas Gulf Coast...

Where the water animals were like this

And people will go ahead and swim in the lakes and rivers around the Gulf Coast...
 
We got gators on this part of the Rio also.

Not as many as eagle pass, but enough to make you not wanna fish by the shore without something on your hip.
 
Scerpi said:
lol... There's gators all along the Gulf Coast

See them all the time here running the trails along the water.
- It's been my dream to see a giant gator, crocodile or black caiman. But not get too close.
 
jamel said:
We got gators on this part of the Rio also.

Not as many as eagle pass, but enough to make you not wanna fish by the shore without something on your hip.
- Gators arent agressive as black caimans and crocodiles, right?
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- It's been my dream to see a giant gator, crocodile or black caiman. But not get too close.
There’s a gator farm near Toledo Bend on the TX/LA that has some of the biggest gators I’ve ever seen

Bonus - they have fried gator and it’s pretty good
 
Scerpi said:
There’s a gator farm near Toledo Bend on the TX/LA that has some of the biggest gators I’ve ever seen

Bonus - they have fried gator and it’s pretty good
- The only terror movie that i really liked were Alligator and Dark Age from 1987. Watching Discovery i got to apreiate those amazing beasts. I dont think i can eat their meat thought:D
 
Mexicans are happy because gators taste like chicken
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Gators arent agressive as black caimans and crocodiles, right?
Depends, American crocodiles (at least the ones in FL) aren’t even remotely aggressive compared to gators. American crocs in Latin America can be man eaters.
 
