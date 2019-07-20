Two weeks ago I said goodbye to Zack

Loiosh
Detective
Platinum Member
- Joined
- May 6, 2008
- Messages
- 62,465
- Reaction score
- 25,691
She was twenty-two and she wasn't well. It was a tough decision, but it was the right one. She was rescued from a burning building and I'd like to think I gave her a good life. I'll miss her. For the last couple of years, if I was posting on Sherdog, she was curled up at my feet, purring like a diesel engine.
This morning I picked up a couple of Bengal Tortoise hybrids.
One I'm going to call Merl, and the other one, the runt of the litter, is Buster.
This morning I picked up a couple of Bengal Tortoise hybrids.
One I'm going to call Merl, and the other one, the runt of the litter, is Buster.