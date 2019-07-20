  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Two weeks ago I said goodbye to Zack

She was twenty-two and she wasn't well. It was a tough decision, but it was the right one. She was rescued from a burning building and I'd like to think I gave her a good life. I'll miss her. For the last couple of years, if I was posting on Sherdog, she was curled up at my feet, purring like a diesel engine.

Zack+Gif.gif



This morning I picked up a couple of Bengal Tortoise hybrids.

One I'm going to call Merl, and the other one, the runt of the litter, is Buster.

IMG_1149.JPG
 
Sucks, cliché phrase here obviously is "animals are family members" but it's so true. Sorry for your loss
 
Wow, 22! That’s one helluva run. Sounds like she had a great life.

Here’s to Zack. Rest easy.


source.gif
 
She lived a long time.
Don't get too sad about her death my friend. You can rest easy knowing she had a good long life and we all got to go someday.
 
RIP Zach

Should’ve named the new ones GOB and Buster
 
22 years is a great run for a cat and I have no doubt you gave her a good life.
 
That's an awesome age, and you know that cat adored you unconditionally as a best friend.
Always hurts but it's great that you get to share the same love with another couple of critters, good on you man
 
Sorry for the lose man. It is one of the worst things of having animals. its one of the worst things about them they are with you for so long and then father time says your time is up and they leave.
 
Sorry for you loss bro.

I had a Cockatiel named Zack when I was teen.
 
The new kittens are cute as hell. Glad to see you found love again.
 
<2>for reals man. Im sorry for your loss
 
I'm so sorry. You'll see her again.

c73476b4743274efadc5e57fba681e65.jpg
 
eighterumg5 said:
My Moemar made it to 19. Rip Moe
Click to expand...

My record is 17 years for a Heinz variety cat I had. Thought it was an amazing age because the persians I bought dont make it past 12. Absolutely gorgeous cats, but they're high maintenance and apparently dont live too long. Absolutely gorgeous though if you get them with not too much pug in their face.

I'm going to go with a Heinz variety next time. My current Persian is 9 and going strong. So glad I got her shaved with this heat.
 
