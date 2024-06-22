  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Crime Two "Venezuelan Natives" With "Unknown Immigration Status" Face Capital Murder Charges

www.nbcnews.com

2 men accused of strangling 12-year-old in Houston are charged with capital murder

Jocelyn Nungaray was found in a shallow creek on Monday in north Houston, officials said.
Every parents nightmare. The girl snuck out of the house at night to go to a convenience store and was found strangled to death under a bridge. Article says the suspects entered the US illegally in March of this year.

abcnews.go.com

Capital murder charges filed against 2 Venezuelan men in the death of a 12-year-old girl in Houston

Capital murder charges have been filed against two men in the strangulation death of a 12-year-old Houston girl
There are a lot of good immigrants from Venezuela and elsewhere.

This is why countries are supposed to have borders and check the people that come in. Borders have been a thing like all of human History.

There will be a lot more of this.
 
