2 men accused of strangling 12-year-old in Houston are charged with capital murder
Jocelyn Nungaray was found in a shallow creek on Monday in north Houston, officials said.
www.nbcnews.com
Every parents nightmare. The girl snuck out of the house at night to go to a convenience store and was found strangled to death under a bridge. Article says the suspects entered the US illegally in March of this year.
