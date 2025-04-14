Two themes I took from last night: Age dread and redemption

So i know these sort of contradict each other with Volkanovski. I'll start with him and Dom though. Those two are goddamn inspirations. Alex had no business beating Diego. Then again Diego is a grappler who only brawls it was a great fight. But moreso from Dominic. His losses were miserable as all hell especially Spann... but seeing him back (and better!) should be a message to everybody how special it is. This is what documentaries are made of

And yet age. Does this ever bother you? So often in ufc it's an absolute shoe in. Last night I cite Elkins vs Erosa (Former looked good though prior to upkick). Jim Miller was gassed after one round and his recent success seems based off head hunting lower opponents. I don't know what they can do for him now. Rodriguez vs Pitbull whom I recall getting snuffed by McKee who he won a strange rematch and made his career go up in smoke. Pitbull who seemed to do nothing. Chandler stinking up the co main completely getting pummeled and now Paddys best performance may be about beating 3 old people in a row

The common predictability of age in MMA is harrowing and frustrating. Outliers like Volk, Randy are merely exceptions. I know the 35 y/o curse is sort of obtuse and I saw the thread about that... agree... I'm talking about fights like Jim Miller vs Chase Hooper. I mean what did we think would happen?
 
Jim miller shouldn't be in the UFC tbh. I don't have anything against him but he's basically only gonna be exciting by becoming a dead body for someone's highlight reel, or by accident somehow.

If he can beat someone then just cut both of them lol
 
