I have had The Wire and Battlestar Galactica 2004 tied as my indisputable number one shows of all time. Deadlocked. No way to break the tie. I have rewatched both multiple times over the years. No movement. Well, after doing both again over the last 6 months (after many years), I can now crown a winner.
It's neat rewatching them both. Stories you know so well and STILL picking up on new things and how story archs are built over time.
The Wire quick points:
BSG is my favorite show of all time. It is so much more than what it seems to be. I love everything about it.
- I still believe that The Wire season 4 is the greatest season of TV ever to air. It is peak TV. None have ever done it better
- I had always agreed with the consensus that season 5 of the Wire was terrible. In fact, when watched closely after season 4, it's a very effective book end for the show. No drop in quality or story telling at all. I wish it had gotten a full season. The way it brings all of the corruption to a head is magnificent.
- I did not like the character of Omar as much as I remember
- The story telling from street level, to the piers, to the mayoral race, to the schools, to the budgets, to the newspaper and how it all ties together is just a masterwork in writing, direction, and vision. Baltimore is the main character and she is vast and complex and sorrow filled
- This show has always affected me emotionally. Seeing it all again was no different.
- I like pretty much every character. Every. Single. One. Unprecedented
- The last episode is not as bad as I remember. No spoilers, but there is a long chain of evidence about who/what a certain character is and the exit fits even if we don't get the storybook ending we want
- There is not a single bad episode. Not one. People held their noses at the 'boxing' episode, but I've always liked it and it's a great character building placeholder.
- The CG holds up well
