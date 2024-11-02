Crime Two Predators Killed In Prison On Same Night

Robert Fisher was one of two sex offenders to die in prison the same night

The man convicted of murdering and raping 3-year-old Josefina Cunningham was not the only sex offender who died at the Elmira Correctional Facility on October 2
Two sex offenders died within an hour of each other at a New York prison. Robert Fisher's case is pretty disturbing, I'm not surprised he got what was coming. He was killed only a month into his sentence. Do you think the perpetrators should be charged? Or was it just the trash taking itself out?
 
Do you think the perpetrators should be charged?
They committed a crime so yes they should be charged. Obviously the vast majority of the population would agree that the dead guys got what was coming to them, but vigilantism can't be how crimes are handled in a civilized society.
 
If you know who did it, you have to prosecute it. We can't succumb to vigilantism.

That being said, if they don't know who did it, I wouldn't mind the most frugal investigation possible on the state's dime into discovering the culprit. There's gotta be other things demanding the prison budget that take priority. Like, I dunno, a toilet or something.
 
Stop copying me.
You'll have to forgive me for forgetting you hold the copyright to commentary on vigilantism.
dana-white-thats-fucking-illegal.gif
 
Given his picture was in the thumbnail, and the other dudes was in the article, there wasn't a need to guess. Is this some underhanded racism?
It's good to collect the pictures in one place, lad. Make it known who they are.

No need to cry racism for everything ;)
 
