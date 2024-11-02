deadshot138
Robert Fisher was one of two sex offenders to die in prison the same night
The man convicted of murdering and raping 3-year-old Josefina Cunningham was not the only sex offender who died at the Elmira Correctional Facility on October 2
cbs6albany.com
Two sex offenders died within an hour of each other at a New York prison. Robert Fisher's case is pretty disturbing, I'm not surprised he got what was coming. He was killed only a month into his sentence. Do you think the perpetrators should be charged? Or was it just the trash taking itself out?