Two observations on heavyweight division from PFL last night in relation to UFC

A. Alexander Romanov: King Kong from Moldova. I can't quite grasp why UFC parted with him. I've seen worse heavyweights recently with much worse records. Alex has 19 wins 16 by finish. He got unsigned after a WIN! Before that he lost to Jailton, big deal

He's a heavyweights heavyweight. He will always be morbidly obese with a questionable tank but GD he's powerful and a good grappler. I just saw him break Tim Johnsons ribs with a standing guillotine

B. Moldavsky and Bilostenniy are great: I'd like to see more heavyweights like this in UFC. Maybe I'm talking out of my ass but some of these Russian heavyweights could really mix things up with Aspinall. Moldovsky is a crafty tank and Bilostenniys hands are fast as fuck and remind me of the Emilianenko brothers

Just with how empty and dilapidated UFCs heavyweight division is I found it interesting. Don't know if this thread is legal or needs to be moved lol
 
