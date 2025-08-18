  • The upgrade to XenForo 2.3.7 has now been completed. Please report any issues to our administrators.

Two MW contenders ready to fight Chimaev in two months, at UFC 321

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,223
Reaction score
8,603
After winning the belt at UFC 319, Chimaev said that he got checked by medical staff and didn't have any injuries. He's hoping to be an active champion
now that he's helped by a device to not overtrain and is allowed to enter the USA again. Aiming to have his first title defense in just two months from now:

“Everyone knows I didn’t have a visa to the U.S. and that’s why I didn’t fight. That’s why I only fought one in Abu Dhabi. Now, Donald Trump is here, so we
go for fights, “ Chimaev said and pinpointed UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. "We’ll see what the UFC says now. I’m ready. I have no injuries. Thank God!”

This has now made two MW contenders speak up about their willingness to step in on a shorter notice, to take on the tough task of the new division champ:

"Call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all his shit and just shut him down. With my gas tank? I'll drown him, I promise. I'll make him
fucking work. So call me, keep me in mind here guys, and I think you guys will have a new fucking Mexican-American champion!" Anthony Hernandez was
quick to say during an ESPN appearance.

"To be honest with you, if UFC comes to me right now and says, 'Fuck Imavov. He's a guy that gives us a lot of work. He didn't want to fight on IFW. He called
the back-ups "leftovers." He don't respect the UFC's ways so fuck Imavov. Fuck Paris. Get prepared to fight Khamzat in Abu Dhabi in October,' I'm ready!
If UFC offers me this, I'll say yes right away," Caio Borralho said in an interview with MMA Junkie.
 
Caillou is trying way too hard, this liar is full of shit, Imavov is 10x more deserving of a titleshot. <WhatItIs>
 
Unheralded Truth said:
After winning the belt at UFC 319, Chimaev said that he got checked by medical staff and didn't have any injuries. He's hoping to be an active champion
now that he's helped by a device to not overtrain and is allowed to enter the USA again. Aiming to have his first title defense in just two months from now:

“Everyone knows I didn’t have a visa to the U.S. and that’s why I didn’t fight. That’s why I only fought one in Abu Dhabi. Now, Donald Trump is here, so we
go for fights, “ Chimaev said and pinpointed UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. "We’ll see what the UFC says now. I’m ready. I have no injuries. Thank God!”

This has now made two MW contenders speak up about their willingness to step in on a shorter notice, to take on the tough task of the new division champ:

"Call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all his shit and just shut him down. With my gas tank? I'll drown him, I promise. I'll make him
fucking work. So call me, keep me in mind here guys, and I think you guys will have a new fucking Mexican-American champion!" Anthony Hernandez was
quick to say during an ESPN appearance.

"To be honest with you, if UFC comes to me right now and says, 'Fuck Imavov. He's a guy that gives us a lot of work. He didn't want to fight on IFW. He called
the back-ups "leftovers." He don't respect the UFC's ways so fuck Imavov. Fuck Paris. Get prepared to fight Khamzat in Abu Dhabi in October,' I'm ready!
If UFC offers me this, I'll say yes right away," Caio Borralho said in an interview with MMA Junkie.
Click to expand...
You can add RDR and Costa to that list. Both have been calling for that fight. The only one we only hear crickets is Imavov.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

fries in the bag
Ankalaev vs Pereira II likely for UFC 321 (October in Abu Dhabi)
Replies
8
Views
533
Fahcough
Fahcough
JoeRowe
If Khamzat Is Serious About Fighting At UFC 321
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
Dark C3PO
Dark C3PO
JoeRowe
UFC 321: Australia vs Dagestan
2
Replies
24
Views
1K
shorinryu86
shorinryu86

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,437
Messages
57,716,581
Members
175,819
Latest member
teeping

Share this page

Back
Top