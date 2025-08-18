Two MW contenders ready to fight Chimaev in two months, at UFC 321

After winning the belt at UFC 319, Chimaev said that he got checked by medical staff and didn't have any injuries. He's hoping to be an active champion

now that he's helped by a device to not overtrain and is allowed to enter the USA again. Aiming to have his first title defense in just two months from now:



“Everyone knows I didn’t have a visa to the U.S. and that’s why I didn’t fight. That’s why I only fought one in Abu Dhabi. Now, Donald Trump is here, so we

go for fights, “ Chimaev said and pinpointed UFC 321 in Abu Dhabi. "We’ll see what the UFC says now. I’m ready. I have no injuries. Thank God!”



This has now made two MW contenders speak up about their willingness to step in on a shorter notice, to take on the tough task of the new division champ:



"Call me for the fight. I can wrestle, I can do jiu-jitsu, I can stop all his shit and just shut him down. With my gas tank? I'll drown him, I promise. I'll make him

fucking work. So call me, keep me in mind here guys, and I think you guys will have a new fucking Mexican-American champion!" Anthony Hernandez was

quick to say during an ESPN appearance.



"To be honest with you, if UFC comes to me right now and says, 'Fuck Imavov. He's a guy that gives us a lot of work. He didn't want to fight on IFW. He called

the back-ups "leftovers." He don't respect the UFC's ways so fuck Imavov. Fuck Paris. Get prepared to fight Khamzat in Abu Dhabi in October,' I'm ready!

If UFC offers me this, I'll say yes right away," Caio Borralho said in an interview with MMA Junkie.