Two more astro pics from last night

rj144

rj144

Added more to this and it's just about done:

horse-2hr-10min1.jpg


And just started this one. Need to add alot more:

jelly-50min-astro-20s-1.jpg
 
rj144 said:
Added more to this and it's just about done:

horse-2hr-10min1.jpg


And just started this one. Need to add alot more:

jelly-50min-astro-20s-1.jpg
that first one is real sweet. why is there so much red in the first? but orange in the second? its all different types of gas?
 
rj144 said:
Yeah, it's differnt types of gases. I'm also now using a filter, so that changes the colors a bit.
very nice. ur getting more and more images. soon enough for a photo book!

will an astro photographer eventually exhaust available things to view in the sky ?
 
The second one make me feel so small in a good way. When you get a glimpse of just how many stars there are, it boggles the mind.
 
