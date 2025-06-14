Crime Two Minnesota Lawmakers Shot

kstp.com

Sources say two Minnesota lawmakers have been shot

Sources have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS' Tom Hauser that two Minnesota Lawmakers have been shot.
kstp.com kstp.com

Minnesota state senator John Hoffman in Champlin and Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park were reportedly shot in their homes by a gunman impersonating a police officer.

A manhunt is currently underway in Brooklyn Park for a man pretending to be a police officer.
Suspect is a white male with brown hair dressed like a police officer with body armor on.

As of right now there is no news on both lawmakers current condition and if they are ok.

 
I bet when they find the shooter, he will start a GoFund Me and make millions.
I blame the media for manipulating people into thinking trying to kill someone from the other political party is an acceptable choice. Of course the media will blame it on the shooter being mentally ill and not their rhetoric.
 
Horrifying. If the shooter disguised themselves and killed two lawmakers it sounds like a targeted assassination that they put a lot of thought and effort into. Very troubling times.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Horrifying. If the shooter disguised themselves and killed two lawmakers it sounds like a targeted assassination that they put a lot of thought and effort into. Very troubling times.
Lack of news on their condition has me worried. Both lawmakers were in the Democratic party so it definitely seems targeted and politically motivated.
 
Islam Imamate said:
Horrifying. If the shooter disguised themselves and killed two lawmakers it sounds like a targeted assassination that they put a lot of thought and effort into. Very troubling times.
Both are Democrats. The Minnesota legislature currently has a one Democrat advantage. Seems too coincidental.
 
