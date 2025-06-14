CubicleGangster
Sources say two Minnesota lawmakers have been shot
Sources have told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS' Tom Hauser that two Minnesota Lawmakers have been shot.
kstp.com
Minnesota state senator John Hoffman in Champlin and Minnesota state representative Melissa Hortman in Brooklyn Park were reportedly shot in their homes by a gunman impersonating a police officer.
A manhunt is currently underway in Brooklyn Park for a man pretending to be a police officer.
Suspect is a white male with brown hair dressed like a police officer with body armor on.
As of right now there is no news on both lawmakers current condition and if they are ok.