Two massive elephants in the UFC room that I don't see anyone pointing out.

1) The UFC has had a very clear and dramatic 180 on their strategy as far as allowing clips to be posted on the Internet. For many years the UFC would tirelessly have even the tiniest clips of fights taken down from YouTube, whereas now, shockingly, YouTube may as well be Fight Pass. It's like the early years where you could find Pride clips all over YouTube and Daily Motion.



2) Whoever the new production director is advised fighters to make fists and then fucking shake them up and down super awkwardly, to display for the tale of the tapes. It's the dumbest looking thing I've ever seen in the history of media, and I have no idea how Dana approved it or didn't have a meltdown after seeing it. I actually think it's the main reason why PPV buys are at historic lows.