Crime Two Israeli Embassy staffers shot dead outside D.C.’s Capital Jewish Museum

Andretti

Andretti

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 25, 2012
Messages
3,775
Reaction score
222
The man shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being arrested, law enforcement officials said

Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the district's Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night, officials said.

A suspect was taken into custody, Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference. He was identified as Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago.

Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations called the incident a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”

The victims were exiting the museum, which was hosting an event, when they were gunned down around 9 p.m., Smith said. The man shouted "Free, free Palestine" in custody and "implied" that he committed the shooting, Smith said.

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...-jtGL5l-hYRrF_ALEN_aem_QJZTRV1_GEp6eq8VI3Hh8w
 
Where were all these retards back when Ukraine was flavour of the month during the first year and a hit of its war with Russia?

Never used to hear about Palestine.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Ukrainian ex-politician shot dead outside elite American school in Madrid
Replies
7
Views
106
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,198
Messages
57,326,705
Members
175,645
Latest member
Mohamed Abdelkhaliq

Share this page

Back
Top