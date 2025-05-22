Andretti
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 25, 2012
- Messages
- 3,775
- Reaction score
- 222
The man shouted "Free Palestine" as he was being arrested, law enforcement officials said
Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the district's Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night, officials said.
A suspect was taken into custody, Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference. He was identified as Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations called the incident a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”
The victims were exiting the museum, which was hosting an event, when they were gunned down around 9 p.m., Smith said. The man shouted "Free, free Palestine" in custody and "implied" that he committed the shooting, Smith said.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...-jtGL5l-hYRrF_ALEN_aem_QJZTRV1_GEp6eq8VI3Hh8w
Two staff members of Israel’s Embassy in Washington, D.C., were shot dead outside the district's Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday night, officials said.
A suspect was taken into custody, Washington Police Chief Pamela Smith said at a news conference. He was identified as Elias Rodriguez, of Chicago.
Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations called the incident a “depraved act of anti-Semitic terrorism.”
The victims were exiting the museum, which was hosting an event, when they were gunned down around 9 p.m., Smith said. The man shouted "Free, free Palestine" in custody and "implied" that he committed the shooting, Smith said.
https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-new...-jtGL5l-hYRrF_ALEN_aem_QJZTRV1_GEp6eq8VI3Hh8w