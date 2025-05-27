Crime Two dead, nine injured in Memorial Day shooting in Philadelphia, police say

May 27 (Reuters) - Two people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, injured in a shooting at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Memorial Day, police said on Tuesday.

All the nine injured in the Monday night shooting are in stable condition. A male and a female, both adults, were the deceased victims, a police officer told a media briefing.

A large number of adults were present at the park, according to the police.

"We have not recovered any weapons at this time," the officer said. No arrests have been made.

"This is significant. It's Memorial Day... we understand the significance of this event and we will make sure to provide an update on Tuesday."
Memorial Day, traditionally observed on the last Monday of May, is a federal holiday in the United States dedicated to honoring and mourning military personnel who have died in the performance of their duties.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us/tw...-fairmount-park-wpvi-news-reports-2025-05-27/
 
Tried seeing if there was more details but there really is not right now. Can’t find anything about the perpetrator or even what weapons they were using. There’s a lot quite about “rapid gunfire” but that doesn’t really mean anything without context.

Right now it seems like they’re at large. It seems weird to me that the police and news are not releasing a description or anything.
 
Chicago on Father’s Day and July 4th “hold my beer.” Not sure why Father’s Day is a violent weekend, maybe because these violent thugs grew up without a father because studies have shown that fatherless homes are more prone to poverty, which leads to crime, which leads to violence.
 
Memorial Day is for veterans, not gang violence soldiers
 
Another blood bath coming soon to a location near you.
 
