Croo67 said: German police are claiming the monster had ‘psychological problems’.



Why is Europe blindly importing men from countries which appear to have mental health epidemics? Click to expand...

Gerhard had allowed immigrants and loved Kremlin. Later he get official position paid by Kremlin. Rosneftj and Gazprom.Angela had turned life in Germany till level that more lucrative was to have 3-4 kids and to sit on benefits and other allowances rather than to be cleaner etc type worker. Angela. Thank Angela for real life.EU isn't just Germany. Europe always will know that Germany and Anglo Saxonians are and always will support Kremlin and under the table and a lot.Business...nothing personal.