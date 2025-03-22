  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Two Chris Duncans Competing on The Same Card…

Pequeño Corey

Pequeño Corey

Hungry Ghost Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 12, 2014
Messages
14,368
Reaction score
19,161
Again!

Teh Chrises both competed at UFC 286, which was also at the O2 Arena, and also featured Leon in the main event. Needless to say, they both won.

A Chris Duncan parlay is available at +380’ish money, and if you love a gimmick parlay, this one is a doozie.

Chris Duncan is a +310 dog. CLD is a massive favorite though @ -575.

I don’t know fellas. I may have to sprinkle some cash on this one. Seems like a lock imho.
 
