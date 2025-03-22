Two Chris Duncans Competing on The Same Card…

Pequeño Corey
Again!
Teh Chrises both competed at UFC 286, which was also at the O2 Arena, and also featured Leon in the main event. Needless to say, they both won.
A Chris Duncan parlay is available at +380’ish money, and if you love a gimmick parlay, this one is a doozie.
Chris Duncan is a +310 dog. CLD is a massive favorite though @ -575.
I don’t know fellas. I may have to sprinkle some cash on this one. Seems like a lock imho.
